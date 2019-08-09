Jackals Sweep Doubleheader from Miners

New Jersey Jackals starter Brendan Butler pitched a complete game shut out against the Sussex County Miners, winning 4-0 in game one of a doubleheader on Friday night.

Butler took the "W" and managed to strike out eight batters and only surrender four hits.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the 4th, when Jackals catcher Jason Agresti singled home outfielder David Harris. They were only getting started, as Isaac Wenrich notched an RBI single of his own, and Jay Gonzalez, fresh off the IL, raked a double scoring Agresti.

The final blow came in the 5th when Nelson Ward went yard, obtaining his second home run of the season.

The Jackals beat up Sussex County in game two, sweeping a double header with a score of 10-1. Lars Liguori pitched a complete game, giving up one run over seven innings. Liguori had four strikeouts on the night as he and Butler combined to hold the Miners to only one run in fourteen innings today.

David Harris and Alfredo Marte led the charge for the Jackals offensively. David Harris was 3-4 with a home run and four runs batted in. Harris is 11 for his last 12 at the plate. Marte was 1-3 with a huge base clearing double in the second. He also had a sacrifice fly in the fourth that extended the lead.

Miners starter David Palladino was charged with seven earned runs and ten runs total over six innings. Palladino gave up eight in the first two innings but settled down and gave the Miners some much needed length.

New Jersey and Sussex County will conclude the Yogi Berra Stadium portion of this four game set Saturday at 6 P.M. before heading to Skylands Stadium Sunday afternoon.

