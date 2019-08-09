Jackals Win Third Game of Series against Boulders
August 9, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release
New Jersey scored nine runs over their final three trips to the plate and defeated Rockland by a 12-7 final.
There were four batters with multi-hit games for the Jackals including CF David Harris (pictured) who went a perfect 5-for-5 with a run scored and four RBIs. New Jersey 3B Conrad Gregor had three hits in four at-bats along with three runs scored and an RBI while RF Jay Gonzalez contributed two runs and an RBI in a 2-for-5 night. Left fielder Alfredo Marte also helped the Jackals offense by scoring two runs and driving in one. In total, New Jersey had 17 hits in the contest.
New Jersey starter Justin Brantley gave up five earned runs in 6 2/3 innings of work and collected the victory. The Siena College product allowed eight hits and fanned five batters in a 110-pitch performance. With the win, Brantley is now 7-4 on the season.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...
Canadian American League Stories from August 9, 2019
- Jackals Win Third Game of Series against Boulders - New Jersey Jackals
- Champions Split Double-Header to Close out Series with Miners - Ottawa Champions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Jersey Jackals Stories
- Jackals Win Third Game of Series against Boulders
- Batter up for a Doubleheader of Feasting and Playing at Yogi Berra Stadium's Third Annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival
- New Jersey Jackals to Retire Uniform Number of Isaac Pavlik August 29th
- Can-Am League Game Recaps
- New Jersey's Alfedo Marte Now a Three-Time Weekly Honoree