Jackals Lose, Chirino Breaks Record

July 2, 2021







LITTLE FALLS, NJ -- The Tri-City ValleyCats won a rain shortened contest, 2-1, over the New Jersey Jackals on Thursday in a game that began on Wednesday.

With the two teams tied at 1 in the bottom of the fourth inning on Wednesday night, the Jackals got runners on first and third before a monsoon-like rainstorm halted play.

When the game resumed at 4:05pm on Thursday, it didn't take long for the ValleyCats to take the lead. Nelson Molina worked a 3 ball, 2 strike count against Jackals reliever Jason Zgardowski and launched the full-count pitch onto the berm in right field to make it 2-1 Tri-City. Troy Cruz worked a scoreless sixth inning to record the save before another rainstorm ended the contest, which was deemed official, since the visitors held the lead after five innings of play.

Although the result and the inclement weather darkened the afternoon, one bright spot was shortstop Santiago Chirino being called upon to pinch-hit through the rain drops in the sixth inning (pictured). By entering the game and recording an at-bat, he is now the Frontier League record holder for most games played (589). Chirino is also top five in At-Bats (2,332), Hits (725), Career Average (.311) and Runs Scored (350).

The team will return to Yogi Berra Stadium on Saturday, July 3rd at 6:05pm against the Sussex County Miners. It will be the largest fireworks display of the season and Todd Frazier will be in uniform for the visiting Miners. To listen to the game, head to mixlr.com/jackalsbaseball or watch the game on frontierleaguetv.com.

