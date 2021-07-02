Washington Washed out for Second Straight Day

POMONA, NY (July 2) - Tonight's scheduled series opener between the Washington Wild Things and New York Boulders has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, July 23.

The series between the Wild Things and Boulders is the first such series between the two clubs in team history, as the Boulders, previously in the Can-Am League, are in the midst of their first season in the Frontier League.

Tomorrow's game will feature tonight's scheduled probables, as left-handed pitcher McKenzie Mills (0-3, 3.58 ERA) opposes New York's Ryan Munoz (0-1, 4.50 ERA), also a lefty.

There is action taking place around the Frontier League tonight. You can watch all of the games at frontierleaguetv.com or on the Frontier League streaming app, available on the Apple and Google Play stores.

