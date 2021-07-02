Slammers Fall in Game One to Y'alls

JOLIET, IL - As the Slammers return home to DuPage Medical Group Field, righty Logan Dubbe took the hill with hopes to lead the Joliet crew to a victory to start off the holiday weekend. Victory was out of reach as Joliet came up short with a final score of 8-2

Florence struck first in the top of the second inning with a solo home run by Trevor Craport. The early 1-0 lead was only held until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Slammers put a run on the board as Kyle Jacobsen crossed the plate on a ground out by Braxton Davidson. Jacobsen's run would tie the score at one run a piece.

Halfway through the fifth inning, Mario Samuel would come to the mound for Joliet relieving Dubbe. This was Dubbe's second start for the Slammers. While on the mound Dubbe faced 22 batters, tossing 4 strikeouts.

The Y'alls would strike back in the top of the sixth with two more runs scored, as Trevor Craport and Chad Sedio would cross the plate bringing the tally to 4-1. In the following inning, three more runs would cross the plate for the Y'alls furthering their lead to 6-1

In the top of the seventh, Brad VanAsdlen would come to the mound to cut Samuel a break. Mario would face three batters and kepted Florence at bay with zero runs scored. VanAsdlen's time on the mound was short lived as in the top of the eighth, Chris Roycroft would take to the hill.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Slammers put another run on the board with an RBI single by Jackson Dvorak letting Zack Costello cross the plate. This would be the Slammers' last run of the game.

In the top of the eighth inning the Y'alls would tack on a couple more runs extending their lead even further to 8-2 with Johnny Knight scoring off of a single from Joe Lytle, and Rodney Tennie crossing the plate from a 4-3 ground out by Luis Pintor. The Y'alls righty Johnathon Tripp kept the Slammers at bay.

Keon Taylor would take charge of the Joliet crew in the top of the ninth inning taking over for Chris Roycroft. Roycroft would face 7 batters during his stint on the mound. Taylor would keep the Y'alls from scoring facing only 4 batters. The pitching staff for the Y'alls would prove to be a formidable adversary for Joliet as the bottom of the ninth was scoreless.

The Slammers would come up short in the first game of the 3 game series, bringing their season record to 13-19. The next home game will take place on Saturday, July 3rd. Gametime is 6:05 p.m. Saturday night's game will be followed by fireworks and is also Military Appreciation night.

