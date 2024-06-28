Jabbawockeez to Perform at Halftime of Aces July 2 Game vs. Indiana at T-Mobile Arena

June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that world-famous hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez will perform at halftime of the Aces vs. Fever game on Tuesday, July 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Jabbawockeez have performed across the United States and as well as worldwide since exploding onto the dance scene 21 years ago. On top of international tours, the crew performs nightly at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and has performed at high-profile events such as the NBA Finals and NFL Pro Bowl.

Since their inception in 2003, Jabbawockeez have redefined the boundaries of street dance, consistently delivering performances that merge flawless technique with artistic storytelling. Recognizable by their signature white masks and gloves, the crew has transcended cultural and language barriers, including winning the first season of MTV's Randy Jackson Presents America's Best Dance Crew in early 2008.

A franchise-record setting crowd is expected to watch the back-to-back WNBA Champions in their 10th straight sell out of the season. T-Mobile Arena was the site of the current record of 17,406 back on September 10, 2023, when Las Vegas upended the Phoenix Mercury, 100-85. Just last week the Aces announced that they became the first team in WNBA history to sell out the entirety of its ticket inventory for a season.

A'ja Wilson leads the WNBA in scoring (28.0 ppg), rebounding (11.3 rpg) and blocks (2.40 bpg), while ranking 6th in steals (1.87 spg), and 8th in field goal percentage (.524). Her teammates, Jackie Young (18.4 ppg) and Kelsey Plum (18.3 ppg), are also among the top 10 scorers in the league, and the trio is on pace to score more points than any three teammates in WNBA history.

The Aces welcomed Chelsea Gray back to the lineup on June 19, and have since posted back-to-back wins over two of the top teams in the league in Seattle and Connecticut.

Indiana is led by the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in Caitlin Clark. The rookie is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists on the year.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.