Fever Drop Road Matchup at Seattle

June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Indiana Fever (7-12) lost, 89-77, on Thursday night against the Seattle Storm. Five Fever players scored in double figures, led by guards Erica Wheeler and rookie Caitlin Clark both recording 15 points each. Off the bench, Wheeler scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter for her season-high, highlighted by shooting 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. In her 19th career game, Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to record at least 300 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points and three rebounds. Fever forward NaLyssa Smith tallied 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and one steal. Fever center Aliyah Boston recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and tied a career-high 14 rebounds, as well as two assists. Fever forward Temi Fagbenle returned to the floor Thursday after missing 10 games due to a left foot injury and finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in more than 19 minutes.

Indiana pulled down a season-high 44 rebounds and 14 offensive rebounds, while outrebounding Seattle, 44-27. Indiana outscored Seattle in paint points, 40-38, and bench points, 25-9.

Storm guard Jewell Loyd led Seattle (11-6) in scoring with a season-high 34 points, five rebounds and two assists. She moved to14th on the WNBA All-Time 3-point field goals made list with 537, passing Renee Montgomery. Storm center Ezi Magbegor and Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike pitched in 18 and 15 points, respectively. Ogwumike recorded her fourth double-double of the season and pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds. Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith went scoreless in the first half and finished with eight points and nine assists and moved to 16th on the WNBA All-Time assists list with 1,359.

The Fever stay on the road for a 3 p.m. ET matchup on Sunday at the Phoenix Mercury. Sunday's game will be broadcast on ESPN.

