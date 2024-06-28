Sports stats



Atlanta Dream

Injury Update ()

June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release


Uncasville, CT. - INJURY UPDATE: Aerial Powers will not return after a lower leg injury sustained in the 3rd quarter in tonight's game against Connecticut.
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central