Injury Update ()
June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
Uncasville, CT. - INJURY UPDATE: Aerial Powers will not return after a lower leg injury sustained in the 3rd quarter in tonight's game against Connecticut.
