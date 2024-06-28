Injury Update ()

June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Uncasville, CT. - INJURY UPDATE: Aerial Powers will not return after a lower leg injury sustained in the 3rd quarter in tonight's game against Connecticut.

