Izturis' Three RBI Not Enough as Fresno Captures Game Four 6-3

The Fresno Grizzlies doubled up the Modesto Nuts 6-3 in game four of the series Friday night at Chukchansi Park.

Fresno opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the second when Julio Carreras hit a two-run single off Nuts starter Kelvin Nunez. The runs were unearned because of a throwing error by Liam Sabino earlier in the inning.

Cesar Izturis Jr. tied the game with a two-out, two-strike double down the third baseline against Grizzlies starter Andrew DiPiazza, which plated the first two runs of the night for the Nuts.

However, Fresno responded quickly with a three run fifth to rebuild the lead to 5-2. One run scored on a wild pitch from Nunez and the next two were knocked home by a Ronaiker Palma single.

Nunez (4-2) surrendered five runs, but just three earned, while striking out three and walking one over four innings.

Meanwhile, DiPiazza (3-1) tossed five innings of two-run ball.

Modesto cut the deficit to two in the eighth when Izturis drove in a run with another two-out, two-strike hit, this time a run-scoring single to right.

However Fresno plated an additional run in the bottom of the frame to go up 6-3.

Robert Perez Jr. came up as the possible tying run in the top of the ninth with a couple men on base, however Robinson Hernandez induced a game-ending pop up to seal the win and notch his eighth save.

Izturis led the Nuts offense, finishing 3-for-4 and driving in all three runs.

The series continues with game five of the set Saturday night. Right-hander Sam Carlson takes the bump for Modesto, opposed by Fresno right-hander Keegan James. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. at Chukchansi Park.

