Palma, Tovar and Carreras Carry Fresno Past Modesto 6-3 Friday

July 24, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (48-22) vanquished the Modesto Nuts (37-33) 6-3 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 17-3 in the month of July, 34-4 when allowing three runs or less and 7-0 when Andrew DiPiazza pitches in a game.

DiPiazza (4-0) earned the win after five innings of two-run ball. The 6'7 righty has given up four runs over his last 16 frames of work. He gave way to Anderson Pilar, who hurled two scoreless innings. Gavin Hollowell took over for Pilar and chucked one frame. The duo both achieved a hold. Robinson Hernandez wrapped up the ninth for his eighth save of the season.

The Grizzlies offense tallied eight hits with three of them going for doubles. Ezequiel Tovar whacked a pair of them, picking up one RBI and run. Trevor Boone had the other two-bagger, which resulted in him scoring later in the frame. Ronaiker Palma recorded two hits and RBI with the big knock coming in the fourth. Julio Carreras added another two RBI via a single to center. Mateo Gil raced home twice in a pre-birthday celebration.

The Nuts lineup logged 10 hits with Cesar Izturis Jr. providing three of them. The designated hitter had a double and drove in all three Modesto runs. Liam Sabino mustered two hits and runs while Eric Jones roped a pair of doubles in the loss. Starter Kelvin Nunez (4-2) suffered the defeat after four decent innings. The clubs are back at it for Game 5 of 6 tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Ronaiker Palma (2-3, 2 RBI)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (2-4, 2 2B, RBI, R)

- 3B Julio Carreras (1-3, 2 RBI)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- DH Cesar Izturis Jr. (3-4, 2B, 3 RBI)

- 3B Liam Sabino (2-3, 2 R, BB)

- LF Eric Jones (2-4, 2 2B)

On Deck:

Saturday, July 24 vs. Modesto Nuts, Modesto RHP Sam Carlson (2-2, 4.26) vs. Fresno RHP Keegan James (3-0, 3.32), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The last time a Fresno right-handed pitcher was given the loss came on June 25th in Visalia when Juan Mejia suffered the decision. The last time a Grizzlies right handed starter took the defeat came on June 20th (Father's Day) vs Stockton (Mike Ruff), almost five series ago. The Grizzlies have only lost four times since June 25th and all of those defeats were given to lefties (Sam Weatherly (3) and Tanner Propst).

Zac Veen singled sharply to center in the eighth, extending his hit streak to 10 games. He is 18-for-37 (.486) with six homers, two doubles, 17 RBI, 17 runs, five walks, a hit-by-pitch and stolen base in that span.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.