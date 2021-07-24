Ports Power Past Giants, 10-5

Stockton's Lawrence Butler hit his second grand slam of the series and Tyler Soderstrom added a late three-run home run to lead the Ports to a 10-5 victory over the Giants on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. After claiming the series opener, San Jose (44-26) has now dropped the last three games to Stockton to match their longest losing streak of the season.

For the third straight game, the Ports jumped out early and never trailed en route to the win. A costly Giants error in the top of the first inning on Friday led to a pair of Stockton runs. San Jose starter Kyle Harrison issued a one-out walk to Brayan Buelvas to begin the rally before Soderstrom singled. After a passed ball advanced the runners to second and third, Harrison came back to strikeout Jose Rivas for the second out. T.J. Schofield-Sam then worked a walk to load the bases. Junior Perez was up next and his grounder was fielded by Marco Luciano, but the throw to second from the Giants shortstop was low and skipped away for an error. Instead of the final out of the inning, two runs scored on the miscue allowing the Ports to take a 2-0 lead.

San Jose got one run back in the bottom of the second as Patrick Bailey drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Casey Schmitt's clutch two-out single.

Meanwhile, Harrison tossed scoreless second and third innings, but would run into trouble in the top of the fourth. With the score still at 2-1, the inning began with a walk to Perez. After Sahid Valenzuela grounded out, Danny Bautista blooped a single into shallow left and Robert Puason worked a nine-pitch walk to load the bases, which ended Harrison's night. Ty Weber was summoned from the bullpen and he engaged in a long battle with the Stockton leadoff hitter Butler. Finally on the 14th pitch of the at-bat, Butler crushed a 3-2 offering from Weber over the fence in deep right for a grand slam. The home run was Butler's team-leading 13th of the season and it stretched the Ports advantage to 6-1.

Weber rebounded with three straight scoreless innings before the Giants began to mount a late comeback. In the bottom of the seventh, three straight hits to start the inning produced a run. Jimmy Glowenke led off with a double, Carter Williams followed with a single and then Luis Toribio delivered an RBI single to make the score 6-2. However, the inning took a quick turn as Luis Matos then flied out to left with Williams thrown out at third on the play as he tagged-up and attempted to advance.

San Jose kept the pressure on in the bottom of the eighth as Jairo Pomares began the inning with a single before Harrison Freed stepped to the plate with one out and launched a towering two-run home run down the left field line. Freed's fifth home run of the season brought the Giants to within 6-4.

San Jose though wouldn't get any closer. The next two batters following the Freed blast both struck out to end the inning before Stockton took back all the momentum with a four-run top of the ninth. With Justin Crump on the mound, Puason singled with one out and Butler walked. New pitcher Wilkelma Castillo then surrendered an RBI single to Buelvas to make it 7-4. Soderstrom was up next and he belted the 12th pitch of his at-bat to deep right center for a three-run home run and a 10-4 Ports lead.

Abdiel Layer's two-out RBI double off the center field wall in the bottom of the ninth brought the final margin to 10-5.

GAME NOTES

Ports At The Plate

Stockton has scored 26 runs over the last three games - all Ports wins. The 10 runs allowed by the Giants on Thursday and Friday match a season-high for runs surrendered at home. Lawrence Butler is 9-for-16 with three home runs and 11 RBI's through the first four games of the series.

Freed's Long Ball

Harrison Freed (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) homered for the second straight game. It marks the first time this year he has gone deep in consecutive contests.

Inside The Box Score

The Giants out-hit Stockton by a 10-9 margin. San Jose has out-hit the Ports in each of the last two games, but lost both contests by identical 10-5 scores. Patrick Bailey (2-for-3) and Jairo Pomares (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for the Giants on Friday. San Jose left 10 runners on base.

Harrison's Start

Kyle Harrison suffered the loss after yielding five runs (three earned) in 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, walked four and struck out five. Three of the runs Harrison surrendered came home after he left the game.

Playoff Race

San Jose's record sits at 44-26 at the 70-game mark of the season. With 50 games remaining, the Giants now own a 5 1/2 game lead over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (38-31) for the final playoff spot.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

