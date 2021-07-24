Quakes Keep Winning in Visalia, Take 4th Straight

Visalia, CA - Braydon Fisher and Kendall Williams combined for eight innings of one-run baseball and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes won their fourth straight game to open their 12-game road trip, downing by Visalia on Friday evening by a final of 9-1.

Sam McWIlliams (5) and Imanol Vargas (5) both connected for home runs, helping Rancho score nine runs for a third straight game, as the Quakes improved to a season-best mark of seven games over .500.

Fisher kept the Rawhide off the board over his four innings of work, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven.

Williams (3-1), who nabbed the win in relief, was touched for just one run on three hits over his four innings.

The Quakes got on the board in the early-going, as Visalia starter Marcos Tineo (1-4) fired a wild pitch with McWilliams at third base, making it 1-0. The Quakes added a pair in the second thanks to the Vargas home run, giving the Quakes a 3-0 advantage.

Visalia got their lone run of the game in the sixth, as an AJ Vukovich sac fly plated a run to make it 3-1.

Rancho responded though, scoring twice in the seventh before adding four more in the eighth to put it away, including a McWilliams two-run homer.

The Quakes (38-31) lead the Inland Empire 66ers by two games in the South Division, but are still 5.5 games back of San Jose for the final playoff spot in the newly-revamped 2021 playoff format.

On Saturday, Rancho will look for a fifth straight win to open the series, sending Carlos Duran (2-2) to the mound against Rawhide lefty Avery Short (0-2) at 6:00pm.

After a 12-game road trip, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 3rd, taking on the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tuesday the 4th will be a Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

