Ivan Bondarenko Returns for Second Season with Ice Flyers

September 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms with Forward Ivan Bondarenko for the 2022-23 season.

"Ivan had an extremely good year last season and I'm excited to have him back." Explained head coach Rod Aldoff. "He came on and only got better as the season progressed. He jumped right in as a player, and you could see his skill and high level of play right away. He's a tremendous person and I expect him to come out and have another great season."

Bondarenko played 50 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers during the 2021-22 season tallying 48 points with 16 goals and 32 assists. Before joining the Ice Flyers last season, Bondarenko spent two seasons with the FPHL Columbus River Dragons where he played 58 games and found the back of the net 28 times and put up 34 assists.

"It's exciting to be coming back to this organization," said Bondarenko. "Our community is extremely supportive and always shows out for us, and we have a coach who wants and asks the best from his players. I'm looking forward to starting the grind in a few weeks!"

