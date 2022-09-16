Birmingham's Hayden Stewart to Attend NHL Camp in Columbus

From the SPHL to the NHL. Birmingham Bulls goalie Hayden Stewart is going to the show! The two-year Bulls veteran is heading to the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets for their NHL preseason camp. Stewart has seen action in forty-nine games in a Bulls uniform, and ninety-six games in total in the SPHL during his stints with the Knoxville Ice Bears and Macon Mayhem. Along with his extensive career in the SPHL, Stewart has seen multiple call-ups to the ECHL with the Orlando Solar Bears, Fort Wayne Komets, Tulsa Oilers, and the Rapid City Rush. Stewart has also been called-up by the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL during the 2020-2021 season. Birmingham Bulls head coach Craig Simchuk could not be any more excited to see his goalie go to the NHL.

"We are so happy for Stewy. This is an amazing opportunity and it couldn't happen to a better person. His work ethic is unmatched and he is going to make the most of it. He will be able to skate with the best players in the world and see how they carry themselves on a daily basis."

