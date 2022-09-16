Ford Heading Back to Roanoke

September 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs winger Nick Ford

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that Nick Ford has signed a training camp agreement with the organization.

Ford played in 27 regular season games for Roanoke last season after joining the team on October 21, and he tallied 14 goals and 14 assists in that time for the Dawgs. The Chicago, Illinois native took his play to another level in the President's Cup Playoffs, leading the team with seven goals and 12 points. The six-foot-one winger spent most of the season between Roanoke, the ECHL's Jacksonville Ice Bears, and the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. Ford featured in 18 total ECHL games last season, notching two assists. Previously, Ford starred at Elmira College scoring an eye-popping 63 goals and tacking on 81 assists in 101 career collegiate games.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of September 16, 2022:

Nick Ford

CJ Valerian

Matt O'Dea

Josh Nenadal

Sammy Bernard

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

