CJ Hayes Re-Signs with Bulls

September 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls have announced the signing and return of CJ Hayes to the Magic City. Hayes returns to Birmingham after having played forty-eight games for the organization over the last two seasons. The speedy forward has scored twelve goals and added in twelve more assists over two years in Birmingham.

"CJ fits the criteria that we are looking for in a player", noted Craig Simchuk. "He has tremendous speed and offensive ability. He has a few years of experience in pro hockey under his belt which is a huge asset. We look for CJ to be a leader on and off the ice in Birmingham."

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

