"It's All About the 5s" in WooSox '25
February 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA - "It's all about the 5s" as the Worcester Red Sox launch season number five in WooSox '25. New $5 general admission tickets will accompany $5 hot dogs and $5 beer, among a host of promotions announced today.
WooSox '25 single game tickets for Opening Weekend and April & May go on sale this Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. via woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison St., or by calling (508) 500-8888.
WooSox Cowboy Hats, Kristian Campbell Replica Jerseys, and three Bobbleheads to be named later highlight the innovations to the promotional schedule. UniBank Fireworks continue to top the list of most popular promotions in club history, with a record 15 shows scheduled.
Opening Day is Friday, March 28, at 3:05 p.m., against the Syracuse Mets, followed by the first UniBank Fireworks show of the season, set to a medley of Baseball Classics.
Sunset Catches on the Field again follow each Saturday afternoon game (4:05 p.m.), and Kids Run the Bases punctuate Fallon Health Sunday Funday afternoon games (1:05 p.m.).
"These family-oriented accompaniments have become part of WooSox Baseball," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Fans have told us they love the quality and reliability of these weekend experiences, and that they are eager to make plans early to come from all over New England and all over the world."
In 2024, fans flocked to Polar Park from every state in the country--all 50--as well as from Puerto Rico, Australia, Canada, Guam, and Ireland. The WooSox became the only club of all 120 in Minor League Baseball to sell more than 500,000 tickets in three consecutive years.
"Opening Weekend" continues Saturday, March 29, with a "Meet the Team Party" before the 4:05 p.m. game, and concludes Sunday, March 30, at 1:05 p.m., when Polar Park Pooches arrive on the first of four Bark in the Park festivals.
After "Doggy Opening Day," the club expands its welcome to pets Tuesday, April 8, with the first "Tail Waggin' Tuesday," another opportunity for four-legged friends to join the fun. Also on that day, the club will initiate its third annual "Taco & Tequila Tuesdays," promotion, this year presented by Teremana. For $15, fans can enjoy a margarita and a "Whopping Walking Taco" made of ground beef, shredded chicken, or pulled pork.
On First Responder Wednesdays, presented by National Grid, frontline heroes and support staff will again receive four complimentary general admission tickets when presenting their credentials at the Ticket Office.
On April 9, fans can enjoy the first Smiley Buck-A-Burger Meal Deal, which takes place either on Wednesdays or Thursdays of each April and May homestand.
On the season's first Thursday, April 10, the club will recognize the 100th anniversary of the publishing of F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" with a Roaring '20s/Babe Ruth-themed party in the DCU Club, a nod to the speakeasy on that evening.
Among the 14 home games in April are six during Worcester's School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo, Tuesday, April 22, through Sunday, April 27. For the fifth straight year, the WooSox will provide tickets to every Worcester student, from kindergarten through 12th grade.
"Teacher Appreciation Night" is Thursday, April 24, and on the heels of WooSox '24's successful "Sparks Fly" UniBank Fireworks show, the club will on Friday, April 25, present "Fangirl Fantasy" music from today's most famous pop music artists (and you know who they are).
The club plays 21 home games through Sunday, May (the) 4th, the culmination of a Star Wars Weekend that features the franchise's music with UniBank Fireworks on May 2. An innovative promotion specifically for our feline friends & fans is the "Purr in the Park" cat takeover Wednesday, May 21.
Fans can receive free WooSox Replica Jerseys April 27 (Kristian Campbell) and August 10 (player to be announced). The WooSox will offer fans popular bobbleheads on two dates during the season, June 8 and August 24. The subjects will be announced at a later date. In an innovation this year, the first bobblehead, presented by Angelli Law Offices, will be given away before the season even starts. Details will be announced in the future.
On Thursday, July 3, the first 5,000 fans receive a cool WooSox Cowboy Hat giveaway.
The team will address Worcester's "Wormtown" nickname by again dressing as the "Wicked Worms of Worcester" May 1, August 10, and September 5.
On July 1 and July 31, they will honor the "Ruby Legs" nickname from the Worcester Worcesters' days in the National League in the early 1880s. The team will honor its 50-year Pawtucket heritage by dressing as the PawSox July 19.
Children can dress up on Pirates, Princes & Princesses Day, Saturday, August 2.
The club will present 15 UniBank Fireworks nights with several new musical themes, 12 Heritage Nights, 8 Los Wepas de Worcester games, 3 WooU College Nights, and a record 25 Town Takeover games.
A list of WooSox promotions for the 2025 season and their corresponding dates follows.
Friday Night UniBank Fireworks
March 28: Baseball Classics
April 11: Latin Hits, Latin Stars
April 25: Fangirl Fantasy
May 2: Star Wars
May 23: R&B/Hip-Hop
June 6: Let Your Hair Hang Out: '70s & '80s Hair Bands
June 20: Luck of the Irish
Thursday, July 3: Patriotic Country Pops
July 4: Patriotic (no WooSox game, but Polar Park will present a fun fan family festival)
July 18: Disco Fever with Current Stars
August 1: Emo/Punk Rock: "It's Not a Phase, Mom!"
August 8: Yeah, Yeah, Yeah: The Best of the British Invasion
August 22: K-Pop
September 5: Music from "Wicked"
September 19: Love is All You Need
Heritage Nights
Tuesday, April 8: Portuguese
Sunday, May 4: Southeast Asian
Tuesday, May 20: Albanian
Thursday, June 5: Caribbean
Tuesday, June 17: Jewish
Friday, June 20: Irish
Saturday, June 21: Italian
Friday, July 18: Indian
Wednesday, August 20: African
Friday, August 22: Korean
Friday, September 5: Polish
Tuesday, September 16: Greek
Wepa! Games
Friday, April 11: Cuba, Spain
Thursday, April 24: Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru
Tuesday, April 29: Mexico
Sunday, July 20: Dominican Republic
Friday, August 1: Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama
Sunday, August 3: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia
Tuesday, August 19 (Roberto Clemente's birthday!): Puerto Rico
Wednesday, September 17: Brazil
Bark in the Park
Sunday, March 30
Sunday, May 4
Sunday, July 20
Sunday, August 3
WooU College Nights
Friday, April 11
Friday, April 25
Thursday, September 18
Hanover Youth Clinics at Polar Park
Saturday, June 7
Saturday, June 21
Saturday, July 19
Saturday, August 2
Saturday, August 23
Cause-Awareness Games
Saturday, April 12: UniBank Women in Sports Day
Wednesday, April 23: Veterans Appreciation Day
Saturday April 26: Venture Community Services Autism Acceptance Day
Thursday, May 1: Mental Health and Wellness Night
Saturday, May 3: Brain Tumor Awareness Day
Friday, May 23: Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night
Saturday, May 24: Military Appreciation Day, presented by Deep Eddy Vodka
Sunday, May 25: Breast Cancer Awareness Day
Tuesday, June 3: ALS Awareness Night
Sunday, June 8: Heart Health Awareness Day
Thursday, June 19: Celebration of Juneteenth
Sunday, June 22: Alzheimer's Awareness Day
Saturday, August 2: Teddie Peanut Butter Best Buddies Day
Sunday, August 3: UMass Memorial's Home Run for Life
Saturday, August 9: Seven Hills Ability Day
Tuesday, August 19: Prostate Cancer Awareness Night
Sunday, August 24: Fallon Health Strike Out Hunger Day
Wednesday, September 3: Overdose Awareness Night
Saturday, September 6: Childhood Cancer Awareness Day
Friday, September 19: Pride at the Park, presented by George's Coney Island
Town Takeovers
Friday, April 25: Lancaster
Sunday, April 27: Princeton
Friday, May 2: Spencer, presented by Flexcon
Wednesday, May 21: TBD
Saturday, May 24: Oxford
Tuesday, June 3: TBD
Friday, June 6: Natick
Sunday, June 8: Holden
Tuesday, June 17: Shrewsbury
Wednesday, June 18: TBD
Sunday, June 22: Auburn
Tuesday, July 1: TBD
Wednesday, July 2: Leominster, Fitchburg & Gardner
Tuesday, July 29: TBD
Thursday, July 31: Maynard & Westminster
Saturday, August 2: Leicester
Tuesday, August 5: TBD
Wednesday, August 6: TBD
Friday, August 8: Southbridge
Sunday, August 10: TBD
Thursday, August 21: Charlton
Saturday, August 23: Boylston
Wednesday, September 3: TBD
Thursday, September 4: TBD
Sunday, September 7: Rutland
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from February 5, 2025
- "It's All About the 5s" in WooSox '25 - Worcester Red Sox
- Youth Baseball Camps Return to Coca-Cola Park this Summer - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Nashville Sounds 2025 Field Staff Announced - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons to Hold Open Interviews for 2025 Seasonal Employment at Sahlen Field, February 15 (10a-2p) - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2025 Coaching Staff - Syracuse Mets
- New Format Announced for ACC Baseball Championship - Durham Bulls
- Youth Baseball Camps Return to Coca-Cola Park this Summer - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- IronPigs and Provident Bank Extend Partnership - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- "It's All About the 5s" in WooSox '25
- Red Sox Spring Training Truck to Visit Polar Park this Monday, February 3, for WooSox' Third Annual "Truck Day," Presented by JetBlue
- "Fun Places, Fun Spaces, Fun Food for Your Faces" Highlight Polar Park Improvements for WooSox '25
- Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation and WooSox to Partner on "National Youth Heart Screening Day," Saturday, February 1, at Polar Park
- WooSox to Present Fourth Annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park" on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14