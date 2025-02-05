"It's All About the 5s" in WooSox '25

February 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - "It's all about the 5s" as the Worcester Red Sox launch season number five in WooSox '25. New $5 general admission tickets will accompany $5 hot dogs and $5 beer, among a host of promotions announced today.

WooSox '25 single game tickets for Opening Weekend and April & May go on sale this Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. via woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison St., or by calling (508) 500-8888.

WooSox Cowboy Hats, Kristian Campbell Replica Jerseys, and three Bobbleheads to be named later highlight the innovations to the promotional schedule. UniBank Fireworks continue to top the list of most popular promotions in club history, with a record 15 shows scheduled.

Opening Day is Friday, March 28, at 3:05 p.m., against the Syracuse Mets, followed by the first UniBank Fireworks show of the season, set to a medley of Baseball Classics.

Sunset Catches on the Field again follow each Saturday afternoon game (4:05 p.m.), and Kids Run the Bases punctuate Fallon Health Sunday Funday afternoon games (1:05 p.m.).

"These family-oriented accompaniments have become part of WooSox Baseball," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Fans have told us they love the quality and reliability of these weekend experiences, and that they are eager to make plans early to come from all over New England and all over the world."

In 2024, fans flocked to Polar Park from every state in the country--all 50--as well as from Puerto Rico, Australia, Canada, Guam, and Ireland. The WooSox became the only club of all 120 in Minor League Baseball to sell more than 500,000 tickets in three consecutive years.

"Opening Weekend" continues Saturday, March 29, with a "Meet the Team Party" before the 4:05 p.m. game, and concludes Sunday, March 30, at 1:05 p.m., when Polar Park Pooches arrive on the first of four Bark in the Park festivals.

After "Doggy Opening Day," the club expands its welcome to pets Tuesday, April 8, with the first "Tail Waggin' Tuesday," another opportunity for four-legged friends to join the fun. Also on that day, the club will initiate its third annual "Taco & Tequila Tuesdays," promotion, this year presented by Teremana. For $15, fans can enjoy a margarita and a "Whopping Walking Taco" made of ground beef, shredded chicken, or pulled pork.

On First Responder Wednesdays, presented by National Grid, frontline heroes and support staff will again receive four complimentary general admission tickets when presenting their credentials at the Ticket Office.

On April 9, fans can enjoy the first Smiley Buck-A-Burger Meal Deal, which takes place either on Wednesdays or Thursdays of each April and May homestand.

On the season's first Thursday, April 10, the club will recognize the 100th anniversary of the publishing of F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" with a Roaring '20s/Babe Ruth-themed party in the DCU Club, a nod to the speakeasy on that evening.

Among the 14 home games in April are six during Worcester's School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo, Tuesday, April 22, through Sunday, April 27. For the fifth straight year, the WooSox will provide tickets to every Worcester student, from kindergarten through 12th grade.

"Teacher Appreciation Night" is Thursday, April 24, and on the heels of WooSox '24's successful "Sparks Fly" UniBank Fireworks show, the club will on Friday, April 25, present "Fangirl Fantasy" music from today's most famous pop music artists (and you know who they are).

The club plays 21 home games through Sunday, May (the) 4th, the culmination of a Star Wars Weekend that features the franchise's music with UniBank Fireworks on May 2. An innovative promotion specifically for our feline friends & fans is the "Purr in the Park" cat takeover Wednesday, May 21.

Fans can receive free WooSox Replica Jerseys April 27 (Kristian Campbell) and August 10 (player to be announced). The WooSox will offer fans popular bobbleheads on two dates during the season, June 8 and August 24. The subjects will be announced at a later date. In an innovation this year, the first bobblehead, presented by Angelli Law Offices, will be given away before the season even starts. Details will be announced in the future.

On Thursday, July 3, the first 5,000 fans receive a cool WooSox Cowboy Hat giveaway.

The team will address Worcester's "Wormtown" nickname by again dressing as the "Wicked Worms of Worcester" May 1, August 10, and September 5.

On July 1 and July 31, they will honor the "Ruby Legs" nickname from the Worcester Worcesters' days in the National League in the early 1880s. The team will honor its 50-year Pawtucket heritage by dressing as the PawSox July 19.

Children can dress up on Pirates, Princes & Princesses Day, Saturday, August 2.

The club will present 15 UniBank Fireworks nights with several new musical themes, 12 Heritage Nights, 8 Los Wepas de Worcester games, 3 WooU College Nights, and a record 25 Town Takeover games.

A list of WooSox promotions for the 2025 season and their corresponding dates follows.

Friday Night UniBank Fireworks

March 28: Baseball Classics

April 11: Latin Hits, Latin Stars

April 25: Fangirl Fantasy

May 2: Star Wars

May 23: R&B/Hip-Hop

June 6: Let Your Hair Hang Out: '70s & '80s Hair Bands

June 20: Luck of the Irish

Thursday, July 3: Patriotic Country Pops

July 4: Patriotic (no WooSox game, but Polar Park will present a fun fan family festival)

July 18: Disco Fever with Current Stars

August 1: Emo/Punk Rock: "It's Not a Phase, Mom!"

August 8: Yeah, Yeah, Yeah: The Best of the British Invasion

August 22: K-Pop

September 5: Music from "Wicked"

September 19: Love is All You Need

Heritage Nights

Tuesday, April 8: Portuguese

Sunday, May 4: Southeast Asian

Tuesday, May 20: Albanian

Thursday, June 5: Caribbean

Tuesday, June 17: Jewish

Friday, June 20: Irish

Saturday, June 21: Italian

Friday, July 18: Indian

Wednesday, August 20: African

Friday, August 22: Korean

Friday, September 5: Polish

Tuesday, September 16: Greek

Wepa! Games

Friday, April 11: Cuba, Spain

Thursday, April 24: Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru

Tuesday, April 29: Mexico

Sunday, July 20: Dominican Republic

Friday, August 1: Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama

Sunday, August 3: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia

Tuesday, August 19 (Roberto Clemente's birthday!): Puerto Rico

Wednesday, September 17: Brazil

Bark in the Park

Sunday, March 30

Sunday, May 4

Sunday, July 20

Sunday, August 3

WooU College Nights

Friday, April 11

Friday, April 25

Thursday, September 18

Hanover Youth Clinics at Polar Park

Saturday, June 7

Saturday, June 21

Saturday, July 19

Saturday, August 2

Saturday, August 23

Cause-Awareness Games

Saturday, April 12: UniBank Women in Sports Day

Wednesday, April 23: Veterans Appreciation Day

Saturday April 26: Venture Community Services Autism Acceptance Day

Thursday, May 1: Mental Health and Wellness Night

Saturday, May 3: Brain Tumor Awareness Day

Friday, May 23: Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night

Saturday, May 24: Military Appreciation Day, presented by Deep Eddy Vodka

Sunday, May 25: Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Tuesday, June 3: ALS Awareness Night

Sunday, June 8: Heart Health Awareness Day

Thursday, June 19: Celebration of Juneteenth

Sunday, June 22: Alzheimer's Awareness Day

Saturday, August 2: Teddie Peanut Butter Best Buddies Day

Sunday, August 3: UMass Memorial's Home Run for Life

Saturday, August 9: Seven Hills Ability Day

Tuesday, August 19: Prostate Cancer Awareness Night

Sunday, August 24: Fallon Health Strike Out Hunger Day

Wednesday, September 3: Overdose Awareness Night

Saturday, September 6: Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

Friday, September 19: Pride at the Park, presented by George's Coney Island

Town Takeovers

Friday, April 25: Lancaster

Sunday, April 27: Princeton

Friday, May 2: Spencer, presented by Flexcon

Wednesday, May 21: TBD

Saturday, May 24: Oxford

Tuesday, June 3: TBD

Friday, June 6: Natick

Sunday, June 8: Holden

Tuesday, June 17: Shrewsbury

Wednesday, June 18: TBD

Sunday, June 22: Auburn

Tuesday, July 1: TBD

Wednesday, July 2: Leominster, Fitchburg & Gardner

Tuesday, July 29: TBD

Thursday, July 31: Maynard & Westminster

Saturday, August 2: Leicester

Tuesday, August 5: TBD

Wednesday, August 6: TBD

Friday, August 8: Southbridge

Sunday, August 10: TBD

Thursday, August 21: Charlton

Saturday, August 23: Boylston

Wednesday, September 3: TBD

Thursday, September 4: TBD

Sunday, September 7: Rutland

