Bisons to Hold Open Interviews for 2025 Seasonal Employment at Sahlen Field, February 15 (10a-2p)

February 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons will hold Open Interviews for 2025 Seasonal and Part-Time Employment on Saturday, February 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant of Sahlen Field.

Available seasonal positions include concessions stand managers, cashiers, cooks, porters, vendors and commissary as well as servers, bartenders, hostesses and cooks for the in-stadium restaurant. The Bisons will also be interviewing for Retail Sales Associate and Cleaning Supervisor. More information on all positions is also available at Bisons.com. Applicants can apply online at any time at Bisons.com.

Interested candidates who want to attend open interviews on February 15 should enter Sahlen Field via the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance on Washington St. and proceed up to the restaurant on the Mezzanine level of the ballpark. Applicants are encouraged to download an application from Bisons.com for faster interview service.

Opening Day at Sahlen Field is Friday, March 28 as the Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings at 2:05 p.m.

For more information, applicants can call (716) 846-2063.

