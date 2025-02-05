Syracuse Mets Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

SYRACUSE, NY - The 2025 Syracuse Mets coaching staff has been announced and combines multiple returners along with new names that feature extensive experience in the New York Mets' organization and in professional baseball. Manager Dick Scott and Bench Coach/Assistant Hitting Coach J.P. Arencibia both return for their third season with the Syracuse Mets. Pitching Coach AJ Sager, Hitting Coach Rick Guaro, and Outfield Coach/Baserunning Coordinator Corey Wimberly all enter their first year with Syracuse.

Manager Dick Scott will lead Syracuse for the third straight season. Now in his 12th total season in the New York Mets organization, Scott was New York's coordinator of coaching development and instruction in 2021 and 2022. Before that, Scott served as the Miami Marlins' Director of Player Development from 2018-2020. The Ellsworth, Maine native was with the Mets previously as New York's bench coach in 2016 and 2017, New York's Director of Player Development from 2013-2015, and the club's Minor League Field Coordinator in 2011 and 2012. Before joining the Mets, Scott was the Minor League Field Coordinator for the Houston Astros in 2010 and the Toronto Blue Jays' Director of Player Development from 2001-2009. Syracuse was affiliated with Toronto for all of those years except 2009. Scott was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 17th round of the 1981 amateur draft and played ten seasons professionally: eight in the Yankees' system and two with the Oakland Athletics' organization. Scott appeared in three major league games with the Athletics in 1989. That same season, Oakland won the World Series. After his final season as a player, Scott began his coaching career in the Athletics' organization, managing various levels from 1991-1996 before joining the Arizona Diamondbacks to manage Low-A South Bend in 1997. Scott was named the Arizona League Manager of the Year in 1991, Northwest League Manager of the Year in 1992, and the California League Manager of the Year in 1994. Scott was also named the 1994 Minor League Manager of the Year by USA Today Baseball Weekly. After his seven seasons of managing, Scott became the Advance Scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 1998-2001 before joining Toronto in November of 2001.

Hitting Coach Rick Guarno is entering his first season with Syracuse and his first year in the New York Mets' organization. Guarno spent the last three seasons as a hitting coach in the New York Yankees' system. Last year, Guarno was the Hitting Coach for High-A Hudson Valley. In 2023, Guarno was with Low-A Tampa, and in 2022, Guarno was with the Florida Coast League Yankees. Prior to his time with the Yankees, Guarno was a college coach for 11 years for four different schools (Arkansas State, University of Tennessee at Martin, Young Harris College, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Guarno was born in Syracuse and attended Bishop Kearney High School in Rochester. He started his college career at UMBC and then played his junior year at Arkansas Little Rock before being drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2003 MLB Draft. Guarno played in the Rockies' system for six seasons, reaching as high as Triple-A. Guarno played one season of independent in 2009 with the Calgary Vipers in the Golden Baseball League, leading the team to a championship.

Pitching coach AJ Sager joins Syracuse for his first season with the Triple-A Mets and his third year in the Mets' organization. Sager spent the last two seasons as Double-A Binghamton's pitching coach after coaching the pitchers in High-A Brooklyn in 2021. Sager was the Mets' Minor League Staff Member of the Year in 2023 with Binghamton. Before his time with the Mets, Sager spent 20 years as a coach in the Detroit Tigers' organization. Sager was Detroit's minor league pitching coordinator from 2014-2021, spending part of the 2018 season as Detroit's Bullpen Coach. Sager was the pitching coach for Triple-A Toledo from 2008-2013, Double-A Erie in 2007, and Low-A West Michigan from 2002-2006. Sager was born in Columbus, Ohio and played both college football and baseball at the University of Toledo. Sager was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the tenth round of the 1988 MLB Draft and made it to the Major Leagues, pitching with San Diego in 1994, Colorado in 1995, and Detroit from 1996-1998.

Bench Coach/Assistant Hitting Coach J.P. Arencibia is back for his third season with Syracuse and in the New York Mets' organization. Arencibia played ten seasons professionally, including parts of six years in the majors with Toronto (2010-2013), Texas (2014), and Tampa Bay (2015). The Miami, FL native played three seasons of college baseball at the University of Tennessee before he was drafted in the first round of the 2007 MLB draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to joining the Mets, Arencibia was an analyst on Miami Marlins broadcasts on Bally Sports Florida and on Marlins Radio.

Outfield Coach/Baserunning Coordinator Corey Wimberly is in his first season with Syracuse and in the Mets' organization. Wimberly spent the last eight years in the Boston Red Sox' system. In 2022 and 2023, Wimberly was Boston's minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator. Wimberly managed Double-A Portland in 2021, was set to manage High-A Salem in 2020 before the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he did manage High-A Salem in 2019, and Wimberly managed Short-Season-A Lowell in 2018. Wimberly began his time in Boston's organization in 2017 as an assistant manager for Low-A Greenville. Wimberly attended Alcorn State University where he played two seasons before being drafted by Colorado in the sixth round of the 2005 MLB Draft. Wimberly spent time in the minors with Colorado, Oakland, Pittsburgh, the New York Mets, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Minnesota, making it as high as Triple-A in ten minor league seasons from 2005-2014 before playing his last two professional seasons in the Mexican League in 2015 and 2016.

Head Athletic Trainer Austin Dayton returns for his second season with the Syracuse Mets and his eighth in the Mets' organization. Dayton was an Athletic Trainer for Double-A Binghamton in 2023, High-A Brooklyn in 2022, Low-A St. Lucie in 2021, Rookie Level Kingsport in 2020, Rookie Level Gulf Coast League Mets in 2019, and he was the Head Athletic Trainer at the Mets' Dominican Republic Academy in 2018.

Assistant Trainer Joseph Parillo will begin his first season with Syracuse and his fourth year in the Mets' organization. Parillo was the Head Athletic Trainer for High-A Brooklyn last season, an Athletic Trainer at the Mets' Florida Complex in St. Lucie in 2023, and as Associate Athletic Trainer for High-A Brooklyn in 2022. In 2021, Parillo was an Associate Athletic Trainer at the Boston Red Sox' Florida Complex in Fort Myers. Parillo received a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from SUNY Brockport before receiving a Master of Science in Applied Physiology and Kinesiology: Athletic Training from the University of Florida. Parillo was also a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer at University of Florida Health from 2019-2021.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Drew Skrocki is beginning his first year with Syracuse and his fifth in the New York Mets' system. Skrocki was the Performance Coach for Double-A Binghamton in 2024, the Performance Coach for High-A Brooklyn in 2022 and 2023, and a Performance Coach Associate at the Mets' Florida Complex in St. Lucie in 2021. Skrocki was also a Strength and Conditioning Coach in the Arizona Fall League in October and November of 2022. Before joining the Mets, Skrocki was a Strength and Conditioning Coach at Cressey Sports Performance in 2020.

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Jack Nixon will be in his first year with Syracuse and his first season in the New York Mets' organization.

Baseball Analytics Associate Ryan Hecht is in his second year with Syracuse and his fourth year with the New York Mets. Hecht was a Minor League Analytics Analyst for the Mets in 2023 and was a Minor League Analytics Associate in 2022. Hecht played college baseball at Colby College from 2018-2021 and was a Baseball Operations Intern for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.

Baseball Tech and Video Associate Gabriel Kaufman is in Syracuse for his first season with the team.

Biomechanics Associate Caitlin Mazurek is beginning her first year with Syracuse and with the New York Mets' organization. Mazurek spent last year as a Performance Science Intern with the Tampa Bay Rays' organization.

