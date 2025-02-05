IronPigs and Provident Bank Extend Partnership

February 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Provident Bank will continue to be a proud partner of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A minor league affiliate. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce the extension of their partnership with Provident Bank featuring the continuation of beloved staples at Coca-Cola Park.

Provident Bank will continue to be the naming rights partner of the IronPigs' Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park, a ticket office that has led all of Minor League Baseball in total attendance each of the past two seasons. Additionally, Provident Bank will continue to sponsor the famous fan-favorite in-between-innings Pork Race. The Provident Bank Pork Race has become a celebrated tradition at Coca-Cola Park, with the five Pork Racers (Hambone, Ribbie, Barbie-Q, Diggity, Chris P. Bacon) racing around the warning track to the delirious delight of thousands of fans.

Provident Bank's multi-year partnership also includes a varied range of sponsorship assets including both fixed and electronic branding, digital elements, in-park activations, event sponsorships, hospitality, and more.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with the IronPigs," said Anthony Labozzetta, President & CEO, Provident Bank. "This renewed commitment reflects our shared values of teamwork, excellence, and community support. Together, we look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the communities we serve, while strengthening relationships with our customers and IronPigs fans alike."

"We are hog-wild with excitement to continue expanding our partnership with Provident Bank," said IronPigs President and General Manager, Kurt Landes. "They are genuinely committed to making authentic connections with their customers and communities through their presence at Coca-Cola Park, their annual Turkey Drive, and their ongoing support of IronPigs Charities initiatives."

In celebration of "Pig Day," which marks the official opening of the Provident Bank Ticket Office, representatives of Provident Bank will be on site at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday, March 1st from 9:00 am to Noon distributing promotional items to fans.

