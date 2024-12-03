It Was a Record-Setting 2024 for the NoCo Owlz

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz had their best record since arriving in Windsor in 2024, a 54-41 mark, and their team success was fueled by several individuals who put up record-setting numbers throughout the campaign.

Chief among the Owlz record setters was rookie sensation Dario Gomez. The Owlz outfielder set a club record with 30 home runs in 2024 and became the first player in both franchise and Pioneer League history to compile a 30-30 season. Gomez also set the Owlz record for runs, crossing the plate 105 times in 2024.

First baseman Jackson Coutts returned to the Owlz for a second season in 2024 and quickly set about breaking a pair of records he'd set in 2023. Coutts set the franchise record for hits in a season with 130 and drove in a franchise-best 110 runs, both of which broke his own marks from 2023.

Another pair of Owlz outfielders also set offensive records in 2024. Henry George 's record 34 doubles contributed towards his 50 extra-base hits, also a record, on the season. Dave Matthews proved to be a threat at the plate, drawing an Owlz-record 76 walks this season.

It was not just at the plate where the Owlz set records in 2024, but also on the mound.

Southpaw Chase Jessee became the first Owlz pitcher to record more than 100 strikeouts in a season, punching out 109 opposing batters in 2024. He also set a franchise mark for innings pitched with 103.

A pair of Owlz relievers made their mark in '24 as well, with Dalton Ross setting an Owlz record by making 50 appearances and closer Dutch Landis equalling Cory Wills' 2023 mark with 13 saves on the season.

As we wrap up 2024 celebrating our record breakers, we're looking forward to even more success in 2025.

