Boise Hawks Release 2025 Game Schedule

December 3, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, in conjunction with the Pioneer Baseball League, have announced their game schedule for the 2025 season. The 2025 campaign begins at Memorial Stadium, against their in-state rival Idaho Falls Chukars, on Tuesday, May 20.

The final home game of the season will take place at Memorial Stadium against the Missoula PaddleHeads on Sunday, August 31. The 2025 Hawks' regular season will end on the road, against the Great Falls Voyagers, on Sunday, September 7.

"It may be the start of winter here in the Valley, but we're already looking forward to this summer. We are excited to announce our 2025 home game schedule!" - Jake Lusk, Boise Hawks Vice President

"Bringing the Treasure Valley the most affordable family entertainment starts with letting them know when they can enjoy it. With the 2025 schedule out, we can continue to provide top notch fun at Memorial Stadium where our fans come first. We cannot wait to see you all at the ballpark this summer." - Matt Osbon, Boise Hawks General Manager of Sales and Marketing

The Hawks will host eight Tuesday, eight Wednesday, eight Thursday, eight Friday, eight Saturday, and eight Sunday home games in 2025. First pitch for all Boise Hawks home games (with the exception of Sunday games) will be 7:05 PM. First pitch for Sunday home games (apart from August 31 - 7:05 PM) will be at 1:05 PM.

The Hawks will welcome six of the eleven possible Pioneer Baseball League opponents (Idaho Falls, Ogden, Oakland, Billings, Grand Junction, and Missoula) to the Treasure Valley during the 2025 season. Also, the Hawks will travel to six of the possible eleven road sites (Great Falls, Idaho Falls, Grand Junction, Ogden, Yuba-Sutter, and Oakland) this season.

All 96 Boise Hawks games will be streamed online on FloBaseball, FloSports's dedicated baseball platform. FloSports is a global, live sports event streaming service that gives subscribers access to over 200,000 sports competitions live or on demand plus behind-the-scenes coverage and original programming for over 25 different sports.

A full promotional schedule for the 2025 season will be released at a later date. Deposits for Full and Half Season Seat Plans and reservations for Group Outings are currently being taken. For more information, visit BoiseHawks.com. Single game tickets for all Boise Hawks home games will go on sale in May 2025.

About the Boise Hawks The Boise Hawks are the Treasure Valley's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. To stay up to date on all things Boise Hawks, follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/boisehawksbaseball) or visit www.BoiseHawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.