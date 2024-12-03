Glendon Rusch Announced as New Pitching Coach

December 3, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







KALISPELL, MT - Former Major League Baseball pitcher, Glendon Rusch, will join the Glacier Range Riders as their new pitching coach for the upcoming season. With over a decade of MLB experience and a wealth of pitching knowledge, Rusch brings an exceptional amount of expertise to the Range Riders' coaching staff.

Rusch enjoyed a 12-year MLB career, pitching for teams such as the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, and Colorado Rockies. A left-handed pitcher from the Pacific Northwest, Rusch compiled 1,088 strikeouts and won 67 games during his time playing in the Big League. It was when Rusch was traded to the Mets in 1999 that he met a catcher named Todd Pratt, the new manager of the Range Riders, who recruited him to the team's coaching staff.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glendon to the Range Riders family," said Chris Kelly, President of the Glacier Range Riders. "His experience at the highest level of baseball will be of great value to our pitching staff. Glendon's ability to connect with athletes and his understanding of the game's nuances will significantly contribute to successful player development at our organization."

Since retiring as a player, Rusch has continued his involvement in baseball as a coach. He has worked for minor league teams including the Lake Elsinore Storm of the San Diego Padres organization. Most recently he was the pitching coach for Indiana University Southeast where the Grenadiers went 37-20 overall and 20-4 in the conference in 2024. They finished the season with a trip to the NAIA world series in Lewiston, Idaho, as the number 10 seed in the tournament. Rusch's appointment underscores the Range Riders' commitment to fostering talent and delivering high-quality baseball to the Flathead Valley community.

"I'm honored to join the Glacier Range Riders," said Rusch. "This organization is building something special, and I'm eager to contribute to the team's growth. I can't wait to help these young men reach the next level in their baseball journeys. Todd and I have been friends and teammates for 25 years, and I'm really excited to work with him in this capacity."

The Glacier Range Riders are an MLB Partner League baseball team located in Kalispell, Montana. Established in 2022, the Range Riders compete in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) and will begin their fourth season of play in May. To learn more about the team, visit GoRangeRiders.com.

