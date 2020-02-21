Isotopes Unveil 2020 Promotional Schedule

The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced the highly-anticipated 2020 promotional schedule for the club's upcoming 18th season. The campaign is jam-packed with 14 Fireworks shows including a July 4 Fireworks Extravaganza, numerous theme nights and 24 giveaways, including bobbleheads, hats, beer steins and replica jerseys, just to name a few.

The Isotopes launch the home-slate of the 2020 season with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 14. Opening Night will also be the first of six Mariachis de Nuevo México contests held this season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The first 2,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive Scarves, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine. Opening Night will also be "Taco Tuedsay" with taco specials located throughout the stadium all game.

The Mariachis series, presented by Modelo Especial, continues on May 9, featuring a post-game Fireworks show presented by Modelo Especial. June 20 will be the return of Lowrider Night also featuring post-game Fireworks, presented by Rio Grande Credit Union, as the Mariachis take the field for the third time in 2020. July 12's Mariachis game will be a Tribute to Al Hurricane, featuring a pre-game performance by Al Hurricane Jr. July 12 will also feature Musical Mariachi Bobbleheads to the first 3,000 fans, courtesy of Pepsi. August 15's Mariachis game will feature a post-game Fireworks show, presented by Modelo Especial. The Mariachis will return for the sixth and final time in 2020 on September 4, featuring an Adult Jersey giveaway courtesy of Palo Verde Generating Station to the first 2,500 fans 16 and older. Fans can purchase all six Mariachis games with the Mariachis Six-Pack.

May 10 will be Kindness Day at Isotopes Park. The day will be a tribute to the motto of the late community beacon Jennifer Riordan, who tragically lost her life aboard an airplane in 2018. Jennifer reminded everyone, "Always remember to be kind, loving, caring and sharing." The game will feature Isotopes players wearing special Kindness jerseys (which will be auctioned off to benefit the Special Olympics), the first 3,000 fans will receive a Kindness Hat, courtesy of the Jennifer Riordan Foundation and a pre-game Mother's Day catch. The game will also feature a moment where all in attendance from fans, players, umpires, staff, etc. will share their kindness pledge on a commemorative placard.

RGCU Field at Isotopes Park will feature two "Office Nights" in 2020, when two actors from the wildly popular TV show will be appearing. On May 14, actor Brian Baumgartner (aka Kevin Malone) is scheduled to be at the Lab and actor Leslie David Baker (aka Stanley Hudson) is scheduled for June 18. VIP Meet and Greet ticket packages will be available for both nights.

The Isotopes are once again home on July 4, featuring the biggest post-game Fireworks Extravaganza of the season, presented by Enterprise Bank & Trust.

Family Fridays, presented by Cumulus Media, will return for the fifth consecutive season. This season's lineup includes "You're a Wizard Night" (April 17) featuring Youth Quidditch Jerseys to the first 2,000 fans 15 and younger courtesy of PULLTOGETHER.ORG, Nickelodeon Night (May 29) featuring a "PAW Patrol" jersey auction with appearance from Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol, presented by Rio Grande Credit Union, Princess and Comic Crusader Night (July 10) and Science Night (August 21), featuring Youth Jerseys to the first 2,000 fans 15 and younger courtesy of Lovelace Health System. Family Fridays will feature a special $11 ticket either at the Isotopes Park Box Office or online using the promo code FAMILY.

For the fourth year in a row, the Isotopes will become the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers for one night only on August 1, presented by Blake's Lotaburger and featuring post-game Fireworks. The Isotopes will also rebrand as the Dukes on August 22 for Dukes Retro Night, which will feature a post-game fireworks show presented by US Bank.

Other highlights of the promotional schedule include a pair of 50Â¢ Hot Dog Nights (April 29, July 21), Pride Night on June 4 featuring a Flag giveaway to the first 3,000 fans and Star Wars Night (with jersey auction) on June 6.

April 14 Opening Night/Mariachis de Nuevo México presented by Modelo Especial/Taco Tuesday/Scarves courtesy of

Gonstead Physical Medicine (first 2,000 fans)/Early Gates 5:00 PM

April 15 Jackie Robinson Tribute Night

April 17 You're a Wizard Night/Youth Quidditch Jerseys courtesy of PULLTOGETHER.ORG (first 2,000 fans 15 & younger)

April 18 Fireworks presented by Power Ford

April 19 Magnet Schedules courtesy of Maddox Management LLC (first 3,000 fans)

April 29 50Â¢ Hot Dog Night

April 30 School Day Matinee/Early Gates 9:30 AM

May 1 Raglan Sweatshirts courtesy of Tecate Light (first 3,000 fans 21 & older)

May 2 Little League Night/Fireworks presented by Rio Metro RTD & New Mexico Rail Runner Express/Early Gates 5:00 PM

May 3 Bark in the Park presented by ProHeart 12 & Dasuquin Advanced/Collapsible Dog Bowls courtesy of LoPour & Associates DDS (first 2,500 fans)

May 8 Little League Night/Fireworks presented by Melloy Los Lunas/Early Gates 5:00 PM

May 9 Mariachis de Nuevo México presented by Modelo Especial/Little League Night/Fireworks presented by Modelo Especial/Early Gates 5:00 PM

May 10 Kindness Day (Jersey Auction)/Mother's Day Pre-game Catch on the Field (12:00-12:30 PM)/Hats courtesy of The Jennifer Riordan Foundation (first 3,000 fans)

May 11 School Day Matinee/Early Gates 9:30 AM

May 12 Team Posters (first 3,000 fans)

May 14 Office Night featuring an appearance by Brian Baumgartner aka Kevin Malone

May 15 Educator Appreciation/Orbit Bobbleheads courtesy of ENMU & City of Portales (first 3,000 fans)

May 26 Isotopes Baseball Card Team Sets (first 3,000 fans)

May 29 Nickelodeon Night featuring Paw Patrol (Jersey Auction) presented by Rio Grande Credit Union/Appearances by Chase and Skye

June 4 Pride Night/Flags (first 3,000 fans)

June 5 Beer Steins courtesy of Miller Lite (first 3,000 fans 21 & older)

June 6 Star Wars Night (Jersey Auction)/Fireworks presented by New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center

June 7 Public Safety Day/Camo Hats courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans)

June 18 Office Night featuring an appearance by Leslie David Baker aka Stanley Hudson

June 19 Orbit Blankets courtesy of AARP (first 3,000 fans)

June 20 Mariachis de Nuevo México presented by Modelo Especial/Lowrider Night/Fireworks presented by Rio Grande Credit Union/Early Gates 5:00 PM

June 21 Father's Day Pre-game Catch on the Field (5:00-5:30 PM)/Fireworks presented by Tecate Light

July 4 Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Enterprise Bank & Trust/Early Gates 4:30 PM

July 5 Adult Jerseys courtesy of Bank of the West (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)

July 10 Princess & Comic Crusader Night

July 11 Salute to Services/Fireworks presented by Sadie's of New Mexico

July 12 Mariachis de Nuevo México presented by Modelo Especial/Al Hurricane Tribute featuring a pre-game performance

by Al Hurricane Jr./Musical Mariachi Bobbleheads courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans)/Early Gates 12:00 PM

July 21 50Â¢ Hot Dog Night

July 23 Magazines courtesy of Albuquerque the Magazine

July 31 Beach Towels courtesy of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, Injury Lawyers (first 2,000 fans)

Aug. 1 Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night presented by Blake's Lotaburger/Fireworks presented by Blake's Lotaburger

Aug. 2 Insulated Lunch Bags courtesy of Smith's (first 3,000 fans)

Aug. 15 Mariachis de Nuevo México presented by Modelo Especial/Fireworks presented by Modelo Especial)/Early Gates

5:00 PM

Aug. 16 Vests courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Aug. 21 Science Night/Youth Jerseys courtesy of Lovelace Health System (first 2,000 fans 15 & younger)

Aug. 22 Dukes Retro Night/Fireworks presented by US Bank

Aug. 23 Stadium Replicas courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union (first 3,000 fans)

Sept. 4 Mariachis de Nuevo México presented by Modelo Especial/Adult Jerseys courtesy of Palo Verde Generating Station (first 2,500 fans 16 & older)/Early Gates 5:00 PM

Sept. 5 Fan Appreciation presented by Floor & Decor/Fireworks presented by New Mexico Mutual

Sept. 6 Fan Appreciation presented by Floor & Decor/Fireworks presented by Baillio's

Sept. 7 Labor Day/Water Bottles courtesy of SantaFe.com (first 2,000 fans)

