Chihuahuas and L&F Distributors Release Co-Branded Beer Can

February 21, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas and L&F Distributors, a Founding Corporate Partner and the official beer partner for Southwest University Park, have released a co-branded Budweiser can featuring the Chihuahuas logo. The Chihuahuas are the first Minor League Baseball team to be featured on a Budweiser can.

The limited-edition 16oz can features the Chihuahuas primary mark and a QR code directing purchasers to the Chihuahuas website - epchihuahuas.com.

"What an amazing opportunity presented to us by L&F Distributors and Budweiser," said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "This shows the belief and continued recognition of our Chihuahuas brand. To pair it with Budweiser, a worldwide brand, is just incredible."

"Having the Chihuahuas logo on our Budweiser can is something we have been working towards since our partnership began in 2014," said Nick LaMantia, General Manager of L&F Distributors West. "The El Paso Chihuahuas are the only Minor League Baseball team to have their logo on the Budweiser can, every other team a part of this program is a Major League team. That's something El Pasoans should be proud of, it says a lot about this team and a lot about the city of El Paso."

The can will be distributed to stores around El Paso.

Individual game tickets for the 2020 regular season will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 22 beginning at 10 a.m. in person at the Southwest University Park Box office and online at epchihuahuas.com.

Chihuahuas Opening Day is slated for Tuesday, April 14 versus the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's affiliate). The team starts the regular season Thursday, April 9 on the road against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate).

Season Seat Memberships, Groups, Premium Hospitality Events, and single-game Suites are also on sale and dates are filling up fast! For more information call (915) 533-BASE, email tickets@epchihuahuas.com, or visit EPChihuahuas.com.

