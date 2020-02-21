Redbirds Single-Game Tickets on Sale

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Single-game tickets for the 2020 Memphis Redbirds season are now on sale.

The 70-game 2020 campaign gets underway with first pitch on Opening Night, Thursday, April 9 scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as the Redbirds host the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Weekly promotions for the 2020 season include:

Nacho Average Tuesday: Free nachos with every ticket purchase for Tuesday games

Woof Wednesday: Bring your dog to the park for every Wednesday home game

Throwback Thursday, presented by Polk's: $2 beers, $2 sodas, $1 hot dogs for all Thursday home games

All-You-Can-Eat Friday, presented by Dave & Buster's: Specialty ticket with different option each Friday

Saturday Fireworks, presented by Terminix: Postgame fireworks after every Saturday home game

Ice Cream Sunday, presented by Prairie Farms: Free ice cream for kids 12 and under all Sunday home games, with Kids Run the Bases after the game

Other featured games on the 2020 schedule include:

Easter Sunday: April 12 with a specialty brunch, first pitch at 2:05 p.m.

Mother's Day: May 10 with a specialty brunch and added ways to make mom feel special, first pitch at 2:05 p.m.

Memorial Day: May 25, first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration: July 3 with specialty jerseys and postgame fireworks, first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Labor Day Celebration: Sept. 6 featuring postgame fireworks, first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets or via phone at (901) 721-6000.

