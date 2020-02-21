Chihuahuas Individual Game Tickets for the 2020 Season on Sale Tomorrow

EL PASO - Individual game tickets for the 2020 regular season will go on sale to the general public on tomorrow, Saturday, February 22 beginning at 10 a.m. in person at the Southwest University Park Box office and online at epchihuahuas.com.

The Chihuahuas are also offering fans an opportunity to gear up for the 2020 season with a special Team Shop savings. All patrons who purchase tickets on February 22 may take their proof of purchase to the Chihuahuas Team Shop for a 10% savings on their purchase. The Team Shop will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Restrictions apply.

Tickets are available starting at $5. Fans should buy early as those purchasing in advance will enjoy a savings of up to 30% per ticket versus purchasing on the day of the game.

The Durango & Santa Fe Box Offices will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on February 22 and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Patrons may purchase individual game tickets online at any time at epchihuahuas.com.

Opening Day is slated for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 versus the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's affiliate) at Southwest University Park. Saturdays will once again feature the very popular Chihuahuas postgame Fireworks Spectaculars choreographed to the respective evening's theme. Promotions, giveaways and theme nights can be found at epchihuahuas.com.

Note: A $1.50 convenience fee per ticket will be applied to online purchases.

