Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Skeeters

May 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Skeeters 6 (5-1), Isotopes 4 (1-5), - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but the late surge fell just short for Albuquerque ... Wynton Bernard led his team with three hits on the night, finishing the game 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base ... Nick Longhi connected on his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth ... The only other extra-base hit of the night came from Sam Hilliard, who finished the contest 1-for-5 with a double.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Antonio Santos (0-2, 9.39) took the loss, allowing three runs over 4.2 innings on the mound. The right-hander struck out two and walked three ... Heath Holder allowed three runs out of the bullpen, albeit one run coming on a disputed home run from Jake Meyers ... Jairo Diaz and Joe Harvey each recorded scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth respectively.

TOPES TIDBITS: After a league-wide off day, the Isotopes hit the road for a six-game series in El Paso against the Chihuahuas (Triple-A Padres) ... Albuquerque's run differential for the first series was -30, the worst in Triple-A baseball.

