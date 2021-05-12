Reno Takes Series Finale
May 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees dropped the series finale to the Reno Aces 12-5 on Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark.
Salt Lake struck first on a Luis Rengifo RBI single in the bottom of the first inning, but the Aces came back with three runs in the second to take the lead. Both teams would be held off the scoreless until the seventh. The Aces started the frame with three runs in the top half of the inning before the Bees answered with three of their own on a Scott Schebler RBI double and a Rengifo RBI single. Salt Lake would get within a run in the eighth on a Harrison Wenson sacrifice fly, but the Aces would put the game away with a six run ninth, including back-to-back home runs from Domingo Leyba and Seth Beer for the second time during the series.
Rengifo, Schebler and Keon Wong each had two-hit nights for Salt Lake to lead the offense. Felix Pena took the loss in his first game since being outrighted by the Los Angeles Angels allowing three runs in three innings of work. Packy Naughton threw four innings and allowed three runs in his Triple-A debut for the Bees, including five strikeouts.
The Bees take Wednesday off before starting a six-game home series with the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday night. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
