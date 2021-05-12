Skeeters Close out Albuquerque Series with 6-4 Win

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Sugar Land Skeeters outfielder Jake Meyers hit two home runs Tuesday night to lead the Skeeters to a 6-4 win in their series finale against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Meyers hits a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth to give the Skeeters (5-1) their first lead of the night and then hit a solo shot in the seventh. Meyers' two-homer effort at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park gave him a team-high three home runs on the season. Meyers also picked up an outfield assist in the first inning, catching Sam Hilliard trying to advance from second to third on a fly ball to the centerfielder.

Taylor Jones delivered a two-run homer in the seventh, his second of the year, along with an RBI double in the fifth. Jones' superb night continued what has been a hot start to the 2021 season. He has recorded at least two RBIs in three straight games and has multiple hits in all five of his appearances with the Skeeters this year. He entered second of Triple A players in batting average and OPS.

The Skeeters logged 12 hits Tuesday night and have recorded double-digit hit totals in five of the first six games to open the year. They entered with the highest team batting average and the most team hits of Triple A teams.

Shawn Dubin (1-0) made his second start of the season for the Skeeters and struck out six while allowing just one run on three hits through five innings. Peter Solomon tossed the final four innings to pick up the first save by a Skeeters pitcher this season. Solomon allowed three runs and struck out six over four innings.

Albuquerque (1-5) cut it to a two-run game in the eighth following a two-run home run from Nick Longhi. They scored the first run of the game in the first on an RBI double from Sam Hilliard. Isotopes starter Antonio Santos (0-2) took the loss, his second of the series, allowing three runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings

After a Wednesday off day, the Skeeters begin a six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Dell Diamond against the Round Rock Express. Right-hander Austin Hansen will make his first start of the season for the Skeeters and will be opposed by right-hander Jason Bahr for the Express.

