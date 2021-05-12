Robinson helps River Cats tie franchise record for home runs in an inning

May 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (2-4) lost their fourth consecutive game as they closed out the first series of the 2021 season, falling to the Las Vegas Aviators (4-2). But the story of the night was River Cats outfielder and Las Vegas native Drew Robinson.

Robinson's remarkable story continued Tuesday night as he took part in a record-tying feat with his new ball club. He ripped the third of four home runs hit by the River Cats during the second inning, which tied a Sacramento franchise record for most home runs in an inning, with records dating back to 2005.

Utility man Jason Krizan got things started with his first homer as a River Cat, followed by a trio of long balls as Chadwick Tromp, Robinson, and Mitchell Tolman went back-to-back-to-back off Aviators righty Matt Milburn. While the support of Robinson's friends and family cheered from the stands, Robinson nearly homered again in the fifth but settled for a double off the wall. Tromp's shot was likely the longest of the second-inning home run parade, ricocheting off the scoreboard in left-center field, while Tolman's went to dead center and was his second of the year.

The club will experience the first of 19 Wednesday off-days during the newly-structured 2021 season schedule as they fly to Oklahoma City to begin a six-game series against the Triple-A affiliate of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Right-hander Nick Tropeano (0-0, 6.75) will be on the bump for Sacramento facing a starter yet to be determined for the Dodgers. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

The only other occurrence of the River Cats launching four home runs in the same inning, with records dating back to 2005, was September 4, 2017 at home in the final game of the regular season. Facing the El Paso Chihuahuas in the ninth inning, Jeff Arnold, Juniel Querecuto, Slade Heathcott, and Chris Shaw left the yard and helped force extras, before Heathcott would homer again to walk it off in the 10th.

Outfielder Bryce Johnson's five-game hitting streak came to an end on Tuesday, though he did reach base after getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning. Entering the series finale, Johnson was 13-for-19 with five doubles and two home runs to start the season.

