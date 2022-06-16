Isotopes Blast Team-Record Eight Homers in 20-8 Win over Bees

June 16, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes scored 16 unanswered runs and belted a team-record eight homers to obliterate the Bees, 20-8, Wednesday night at Isotopes Park.

In the box, Albuquerque swatted 17 hits, a team-record eight homers and one double. Every Isotopes starter recorded a hit. Six Isotopes hit round-trippers: Ryan Vilade, Elehuris Montero, Coco Montes, Carlos Pérez, Bret Boswell and Sean Bouchard. Vilade, Montero, Scott Schebler and Bouchard each recorded three hits. Bouchard and Vilade both belted two homers. Bouchard tallied career-high five RBI. Vilade scored five runs and drove in four. Montero drove in four.

The Bees plated three runs in the top of the first. In the home half, Vilade swatted a game-opening homer, his first of the year, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

In the third, Salt Lake scratched across another three-spot, including a Monte Harrison three-run clout. However, the Isotopes matched that in the home half of the third. Montero connected on a two-run double while Bouchard had a sac fly. The Bees led, 6-4.

In the Isotopes next at-bat, they plated seven runs to take an 11-6 advantage. Bouchard belted a three-run homer and Montes skied a two-run blast. Vilade also scored on an error. The lead was extended in the sixth with a six-spot behind a Pérez two-run dinger, a Bouchard solo shot, second homer of game, and Vilade's second clout of the game, a two-run shot. Albuquerque led, 17-6.

Salt Lake plated two in the seventh but still trailed, 17-8. The Isotopes scored another three runs in the eighth. Boswell connected on a solo shot, his third of the year. Three batters later, Montero hit the team-record eighth homer in the game, a two-run jimmy-jack.

Ashton Goudeau started and did not factor into the decision after allowing six runs over 2.2 innings. The bullpen allowed just five hits over the final 6.1 frames. Heath Holder was credited with his second win of the year.

Topes Scope:

- The eight home runs belted broke the Isotopes team-record for most homers in a game, beating the previous record of seven on May 10, 2005, vs. Portland and August 18, 2007, at Omaha.

-The 20 runs scored are the most in a game since scoring 23 vs. Tacoma on April 21, 2019-which is tied for the most in team history. It is also the most runs scored against the Salt Lake Bees in team-history.

-The nine extra-base hits are a season-high, beating the previous record of eight.

With Vilade's game-opening homer, they have now hit four this season (Bernard, 3)-the most in a season since at least 2016-and in back-to-back games.

-Vilade belted his first home run since Sept. 16, 2021, a span of 237 at-bats. He also recorded his first two-homer game since August 2, 2019 with High-A Lancaster and second of his career. It was his 11th multi-hit performance of the year. It was also his first three-hit game of the year.

-Vilade also tied a team-record with five runs scored (Joc Pederson, 2014, and Noel Cuevas, 2019.

-Albuquerque extended its extra-base hit streak to 18 with Vilade's game-opening homer.

-The Isotopes have now allowed a MiLB-high 76 runs in the first inning. It was also the 11th time they've relented at least three runs.

-With the seven runs plated in the fourth frame, the Isotopes have scored 62 runs in the frame-the most combined runs of any inning this year. The seven runs scored is also the most scored in one inning this year.

-Bouchard and Vilade each registered two-homer games-the first time two Isotopes had two-homer efforts in the same game since Connor Joe and Bernard June 27, 2021, vs. Tacoma.

-Montero extended his team-high 11-game hitting streak with a 3-for-5 night. It was his fourth three-hit game of the year. He also tallied a season-high four RBI-the most since plating five on Sept. 11, 2021.

-Pérez extended his team-best on-base streak to 27 with a two-run clout in the sixth. He also tallied his 10th multi hit effort. He has now homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

-Bouchard extended his on-base streak to 25. He also tallied his second two-homer game of the season. His five RBI are a career-high.

-Schebler tallied his third three-hit game of the year.

-Montes recorded his third three-RBI effort of the year. On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees will play game three Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Albuquerque is scheduled to send Zach Neal to the mound while Salt Lake is expected to start Davis Daniel.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.