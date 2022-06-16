OKC Dodgers Outdistance Reno

The Oklahoma City Dodgers broke open a 1-1 game with seven straight, including home runs by Michael Busch and Drew Avans, leading the way to an 8-3 win over the Reno Aces Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Dodgers (38-24) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a sacrifice fly by Busch, but Reno's Dominic Fletcher tied the game in the third inning with a home run. Still even in the fifth inning, Miguel Vargas hit a RBI triple and later scored on a balk to give the Dodgers a 3-1 advantage. Busch homered on the first pitch of the sixth inning, and Avans later added a two-run blast as part of a four-run frame. Jason Martin's RBI single in the seventh inning stretched the lead to 8-1 before the Aces (34-28) scored one run each in the eighth and ninth innings. Dodgers starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot allowed one run over five innings to record his team-leading fifth win of the season.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers improved to 7-2 over their last nine games and 9-3 in their last 12 games. The team has not lost consecutive games this month and avoided their first 0-2 series start since early May. At 38-24, the Dodgers have also matched their most games above .500 this season.

-The Dodgers scored at least eight runs for the third time in four games and at least six runs for the sixth time in the last eight games. The team also recorded five extra-base hits for a third straight game.

-Michael Busch homered for a second straight game, taking the first pitch of the sixth inning over the left-center field fence for his fourth homer with OKC and 15th homer overall this season. Busch finished the game 1-for-4 with two RBI and leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 47 RBI overall this season. Busch is currently on an eight-game hitting streak, going 9-for-34 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple, finishing with two RBI and two runs scored. He now has seven RBI in his last three games and has tallied 12 of his 20 total RBI this season during his first 12 games of June. Since May 26 (17 games), Avans is batting .333 (18x54) with 16 runs and 13 RBI.

-Jake Lamb picked up a third straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a walk, although his streak of five straight games with an extra-base hit came to an end. He extended his overall hitting streak to eight games (14x33) and he has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games (18x47) and in 13 of his last 15 games (21x60). Lamb has also reached base in 22 of his last 23 games as well as in 37 of his last 39 games.

-Ryan Pepiot improved to 5-0 on the season after allowing one run and three hits over five innings, with three walks and five strikeouts. Over his last four outings with OKC, Pepiot has allowed three runs and 11 hits over 19.1 innings, and he has 24 strikeouts against seven walks. The team is now 9-0 in Pepiot's starts this season.

-Three different Dodgers players or coaches were ejected Wednesday after there had been four ejections of OKC personnel through 61 games this season. Manager Travis Barbary and catcher Tony Wolters were both ejected following a catcher's interference in the first inning, and first baseman Ryan Noda was ejected during the middle of his at-bat in the fourth inning. Reno manager Gil Velazquez was also ejected following the end of the fifth inning.

What's Next: The look to take the lead in their series in Reno at 8:35 p.m. CT Thursday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

