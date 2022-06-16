Jam-Packed Weekend of Events Coming up as the Aces Complete Their Series vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers
June 16, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - When the Reno Aces host the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, this weekend at Greater Nevada Field, fans will have more than just two of the best teams in the Pacific Coast League going head-to-head:
Friday
Fireworks Friday presented by ITS Logistics
In partnership with PyroGuys, Inc.
Pre-, during, and post-game fireworks
Saturday
Military Appreciation Night presented by Silverstate International, Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment, KOLO 8 News Now, and KOH AM 780
In conjunction with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989
The Aces will be wearing special camo on-field uniforms that will be auctioned during the game. Proceeds of the auction will go towards Disabled American Veterans
Military vehicles will be parked in the front plaza for fans to pose for photos with
Pregame swearing-in ceremonies will be held on-field
An annual mid-game dedication to Greater Nevada Field's POW/MIA chair in right field will take place
Concourse tabling for various branches of the military will be present for fans to engage and interact with
Food specials at concession stands will be offered:
4-Star General Burger
Tango Tots
Freedom Funnel Fries
Postgame fireworks show in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.
Sunday
Father's Day Celebration
Pregame catch on-field starting at 11:35 a.m. and concluding at 12:05 p.m. All ticket holders for that days' game are invited to participate
Fans interested in purchasing their tickets included with a Dad's Hawaiian shirt can do so via this link or by visiting RenoAces.com and clicking the "Hawaiian Shirt Package" image located on the main landing page.
$1 Hot Dogs Family Sunday presented by Carson City Health & Human Services and 106.9 MORE FM
This weekend marks the first time the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate has visited Reno since 2018. Tickets are still available for the games at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2022
- Jam-Packed Weekend of Events Coming up as the Aces Complete Their Series vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Outdistance Reno - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Isotopes Blast Team-Record Eight Homers in 20-8 Win over Bees - Albuquerque Isotopes
- McCaughan Deals on #DarrenDay, Flirts with No-Hitter - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Jam-Packed Weekend of Events Coming up as the Aces Complete Their Series vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Fletcher, Greiner Go Yard in 8-3 Aces' Loss to Dodgers
- Reno Aces Reveal July 2022 Promotion Schedule
- Early Offense Powers Aces Past Dodgers in 9-3 Victory
- Aces Take Series, Drop Finale to the River Cats, 10-5