Jam-Packed Weekend of Events Coming up as the Aces Complete Their Series vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

June 16, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - When the Reno Aces host the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, this weekend at Greater Nevada Field, fans will have more than just two of the best teams in the Pacific Coast League going head-to-head:

Friday

Fireworks Friday presented by ITS Logistics

In partnership with PyroGuys, Inc.

Pre-, during, and post-game fireworks

Saturday

Military Appreciation Night presented by Silverstate International, Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment, KOLO 8 News Now, and KOH AM 780

In conjunction with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989

The Aces will be wearing special camo on-field uniforms that will be auctioned during the game. Proceeds of the auction will go towards Disabled American Veterans

Military vehicles will be parked in the front plaza for fans to pose for photos with

Pregame swearing-in ceremonies will be held on-field

An annual mid-game dedication to Greater Nevada Field's POW/MIA chair in right field will take place

Concourse tabling for various branches of the military will be present for fans to engage and interact with

Food specials at concession stands will be offered:

4-Star General Burger

Tango Tots

Freedom Funnel Fries

Postgame fireworks show in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Sunday

Father's Day Celebration

Pregame catch on-field starting at 11:35 a.m. and concluding at 12:05 p.m. All ticket holders for that days' game are invited to participate

Fans interested in purchasing their tickets included with a Dad's Hawaiian shirt can do so via this link or by visiting RenoAces.com and clicking the "Hawaiian Shirt Package" image located on the main landing page.

$1 Hot Dogs Family Sunday presented by Carson City Health & Human Services and 106.9 MORE FM

This weekend marks the first time the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate has visited Reno since 2018. Tickets are still available for the games at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

