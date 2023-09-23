Isotopes Announce 2023 Player Award Winners

September 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced their annual end-of-season player awards in an on-field ceremony prior to today's contest.

Infielder Coco Montes was chosen by his teammates as the club's Most Valuable Player after slashing .318/.402/.555 with 22 homers, 26 doubles, five triples, 59 walks and 89 RBI in 106 games. He was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for April 10-16, his second career Player of the Week laurel. Montes also made his Major League debut with the Colorado Rockies on June 11 at Coors Field in a game against the San Diego Padres. He went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI while playing second base. As of today, Montes is third in the PCL in OPS (.957) and average (.318), fourth in slugging (.555), tied for fourth in runs (95), sixth in total bases (239), tied for sixth in RBI (89), seventh in hits (137) and tenth in extra-base hits (53).

Montes was also voted as the Power Hitter of the Year. He is the fourth Isotope to garner both MVP and Power Hitter of the Year honors (also: Jerry Sands, 2012; Mitch Jones, 2009; and Dallas McPherson, 2008). He leads the club with 22 homers, which is tied for ninth most in the PCL. This award is voted on by his teammates.

Pitcher of the Year honors went to Tommy Doyle. The right-hander has tallied a 3.50 ERA (36.0 IP, 14 ER) with seven saves in nine chances, a 1.25 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB ratio. His seven saves are tied for the ninth-most in the PCL. He also leads the team in ERA (min. 30 IP). This award is voted on by his teammates.

Hunter Stovall showed his defensive prowess by playing all over the diamond, earning him Defensive Player of the Year honors as voted on by his teammates. He registered 51 games at second, 21 at third base, 11 at shortstop and 14 in left field. Stovall committed just one error at shortstop while tallying a .982 fielding percentage at second.

Outfielder Jimmy Herron was selected as the Mr. Hustle award winner. The Duke University product is having a breakout season, slashing .299/.398/.502 while setting career standards in hits (135), doubles, (27), RBI (83), homers (19) and steals (33). His 106 runs scored are currently tied for second on the Isotopes franchise ledger with his 33 steals ranking tied for third. In the PCL, he is tied for first in runs (106), fifth in stolen bases (33), tied for seventh in OPS (.900), eighth in hits (135), ninth in average (.299), slugging (.502) and total bases (227), tied for tenth in doubles (27). This award is voted on by his teammates.

Catcher/first baseman Jonathan Morales was chosen as the Fan Favorite, as voted on by the fans. Morales compiled a .258/.317/.429 slash line while mashing 17 doubles, 61 RBI and a career-high 14 homers. He also registered the 10th cycle in Isotopes history on July 2 vs. El Paso while driving in a career-high seven RBI.

Outfielder Trevor Boone was honored as the Jennifer Riordan Most-Community Minded Person. This award is chosen by Isotopes Director of Community Relations Michelle Montoya.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.