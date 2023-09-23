Reno's Bullpen Battens Down Hatches for 7-5 Win

Las Vegas, NV - The back of the Reno Aces (43-30, 87-61) bullpen was masterful in a massive 7-5 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (40-33, 74-73) Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Pavin Smith launched his second homer of the series in the top of the first to hand Reno another early lead. Sergio Alcántara followed with a line shot three run homer on a 3-2 pitch in the second. The Aces continued to pile on with two more runs in the third, jumping out to a 6-0 cushion.

Las Vegas found life and scored five unanswered runs over the next three innings. The Aviators blooped a handful of singles and took advantage of a wild pitch to force the first close game of the series. Reno added an insurance run in the ninth on an RBI knock from Smith, who has dominated Las Vegas pitching throughout the week.

With the game hanging in the balance late, the Aces received a heroic effort from their bullpen. Kyle Backhus, Austin Pope, and Justin Martínez posted scoreless frames in the seventh, eighth, and ninth to secure the win and reduce Reno's magic number to two with two games to play.

The Aces and Aviators will continue their six game, regular season closing series Saturday at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Pavin Smith: 4-for-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

- Sergio Alcántara: 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI

