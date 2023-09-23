Gordon Twirls Masterpiece as Isotopes Blank Dodgers, 7-0

Albuquerque, NM - It was a night to remember for the newcomers Friday. Right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon finished his campaign with a sterling seven-inning performance in which he allowed just three hits without permitting a run. Julio Carreras and Braxton Fulford, both recently up from Double-A Hartford, each homered with Fulford driving in three runs on the sevening. Riley Pint and Matt Carasiti combined to finish off the four-hitter, as Albuquerque defeated Oklahoma City 7-0 to start the season's final weekend.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque spun their first nine-inning shutout at home since April 19, 2019 vs. Tacoma (Ryan Castellani, Sam Howard, Jesus Tinoco). The club has accomplished the feat over their last 22 overall games (Aug. 29 and 31 at Sacramento), after not doing so at all over the prior 393 such contests. Additionally, their three shutouts are their most in one campaign since 2017, when the pitching staff twirled six.

- The Isotopes blanked the Redhawks/Dodgers in a full ballgame for the sixth time (April 22, 2003; April 27, 2006; May 7, 2009; April 30, 2012; Aug. 19, 2016). They also defeated Oklahoma City 2-0 in a seven-inning contest (Game 1 of DH) last Sept. 14.

- Gordon became the third Isotopes pitcher to complete seven innings in 2023, joining Jeff Criswell (Aug. 20 vs. El Paso) and Noah Davis (Sept. 13 at El Paso). Before Criswell, it had only happened one time since 2019, when Riley Smith tossed a complete-game shutout in a doubleheader on June 18, 2022 vs. Salt Lake.

- Gordon completed exactly 7.0 frames for the fifth time this season, and third without allowing a run. The most recent occurrence was Aug. 17 in his final start for the Yard Goats, when he blanked New Hampshire in the opener of a twinbill.

- Gordon delivered the 17th quality start for an Albuquerque hurler, including his second straight, as he worked six innings of two-run ball on Sept. 17 at El Paso. Additionally, this marked the first time back-to-back Isotopes starters turned in quality outings (Karl Kauffmann yesterday) since Phillips Valdez and Kauffmann on May 9-10 at Las Vegas.

- The four knocks recorded by Oklahoma City marked the eighth instance of Isotopes pitchers limiting the opposition to a quartet or fewer hits in 2023 and first since Aug. 13 at Round Rock (four, but lost 9-6).

- Pint continued to pitch well at the end of the campaign. Over his last 10 outings, he has compiled a 0.77 ERA (1 ER/11.2 IP) with 19 strikeouts. Tonight was the 13th occurrence of Pint fanning three or more batters in an outing.

- Carasiti finished off the gem by facing the minimum in the ninth. He has not permitted an earned run in 44 of 58 career appearances with the Isotopes (2016-17 and 2023).

- Fulford has compiled consecutive multi-hit games for the first time since four straight May 17-20 with High-A Spokane. Additionally, this was his sixth contest with two extra-base knocks and first since Aug. 24 at Somerset (two doubles).

- Carreras went deep for the first time since July 20 vs. Somerset, breaking a 173 at-bat drought without a long ball. It was his sixth homer between Hartford and Albuquerque.

- Stovall's double and triple meant he tallied multiple extra-base knocks for the second time in 2023 (July 2 vs. El Paso). He is slashing .340/.397/.547 with five doubles and three triples in 14 contests this month. Stovall is one hit shy of tying his career-best (105) set last season with the Yard Goats.

- Daniel Cope was 1-for-2 with a walk and sacrifice fly. He is 10-for-22 with six doubles over his last seven contests, three of which are multi-hit performances.

- Wynton Bernard stole second and third base on consecutive pitches after walking in the third inning. He now has 79 steals over three seasons as an Isotope, three away from breaking Dee Gordon's mark as the franchise's all-time leader. This was Bernard's fourth game with multiple swipes for Albuquerque this year.

- Jameson Hannah finished 2-for-4, his fourth multi-hit effort with the Isotopes and first since Sept. 13 at El Paso.

- Daniel Montaño collected multiple knocks in a contest for the 11th time, including another triple. 15 of his 28 extra-base hits this season have come over his last 27 contests (five doubles, six triples, four homers).

- Coco Montes struck out for the 129th time this season, tied with Robert Andino (2008) for the ninth-most punchouts in a single campaign.

- Albuquerque finished with four stolen bases, all coming in the third inning. It was their 16th time with a quartet or more this season, all but one in the second half. Since then (June 28), the Isotopes are 131-for-159 in steal attempts. Albuquerque is up to 172 total swipes on the season, seven away from breaking the record (178) owned by the inaugural 2003 squad.

- Albuquerque pitching did not surrender an extra-base hit for the fourth time this season, and second against the Dodgers (Aug. 26 at OKC).

- Tonight was only the third time Albuquerque ever completed a shutout in the month of September. Both previous occurrences came on Labor Day in the season finale at Round Rock - in 2008 (1-0), and 2010 (4-0).

- With the victory, the Isotopes ensured at least a season series split against Oklahoma City. They have not claimed a full-season set consisting of more than one series since 2012 (9-7).

- The 2:06 time of game was Albuquerque's second-quickest nine-inning contest (2:05, May 11 at Las Vegas).

On Deck: Albuquerque plays its penultimate game of the 2023 campaign Saturday evening. It is another Fan Appreciation Night, with Post-Game Fireworks (weather permitting) presented by Tecate Alta. The annual player awards ceremony begins on the field at 6:20 pm, and the franchise will welcome their 11 millionth fan through the turnstiles as well. First pitch is set for 6:35, with Oklahoma City southpaw Robbie Erlin facing an Isotopes starter to be determined.

