Express Beat Tacoma 3-2, Remain Tied for First Place

September 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







TACOMA, Wash. - The Round Rock Express (43-30 | 87-60) notched a 3-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (40-33 | 77-71) at Cheney Stadium on Friday night. Round Rock's 87th win ties the club record for most wins in a season.

Express starter RHP Cole Winn (9-8, 7.22) earned the win after throwing 5.0 scoreless innings that included two hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Rainiers starter RHP Marcus Walden (3-3, 5.65) walked away with the loss after tossing 5.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Round Rock RHP Yerry Rodriguez recorded the save by striking out the side in the ninth inning after he allowed a leadoff single.

Along the Train Tracks:

Three pitches into the game Round Rock had runners in scoring position following a single from RF Elier Hernandez and a double from LF Wyatt Langford. 2B Justin Foscue lined a double to score two runs and it was an early 2-0 lead for the visitors.

Express 3B Dio Arias smacked a solo home run in the fifth inning and the lead was pushed to 3-0.

Tacoma had the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning, but a strikeout and a double play ball ended the threat.

The Rainers recorded their first run in the eighth inning. With runners on the corners, SS Ryan Bliss grounded into a fielder's choice to score a run. After 1B Cooper Hummel singled, C Brian O'Keefe walked to load the bases. DH Isaiah Gilliam walked to make it a 3-2 game.

Tacoma had the leadoff batter reach in the bottom of the ninth inning after 3B Robbie Tenerowicz singled. RHP Yerry Rodriguez bounced back and fanned the next three batters he faced.

E-Train Excerpts:

After Reno beat Las Vegas on Friday, the Aces and Express remain tied for first place in the Pacific Coast League second half standings. Las Vegas and Tacoma are now eliminated from contention. Round Rock can get into the playoffs with two wins AND one Reno loss. They can also clinch with one win AND two Reno losses.

Round Rock RF Elier Hernandez is one hit shy of recording the most hits in a single season in club history after tallying two hits on Friday. He has 162 knocks which is tied with Julio Borbon (2012). Hernandez finished the night going 2-for-4 with one run scored and two strikeouts.

Express 3B Dio Arias extended his season-high hitting streak to eight games after a solo home run in the fifth inning. The bomb was his sixth of the year.

Round Rock starter RHP Cole Winn recorded his second scoreless start of the season. The previous scoreless outing came April 23 against Sacramento. He tossed 5.0 innings and allowed two hits on Friday night. Since June 20, Winn has appeared in 15 games out of the bullpen and made two starts.

Next up: Round Rock and Tacoma will play game five of the six-game series on Saturday night, with first pitch at Cheney Stadium scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CT. An Express pitcher to be announced will take the mound against Rainiers LHP Logan Allen (5-1, 3.79).

