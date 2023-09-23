Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Round Rock (6:05 PT)

Tacoma has been eliminated from playoff contention. Two (home) games remain in the 2023 season.

Tacoma Rainiers (77-71, 40-33) vs. Round Rock Express (87-60, 43-30)

Saturday, September 23, 2023, 6:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

LHP Logan Allen vs. RHP Jack Leiter (Triple-A debut)

FOUR SCORE, AND 63 YEARS AGO: Tacoma's Triple-A franchise (est. 1960) has four 20-home run hitters in a single season for the first time. Jake Scheiner (30 HR), Brian O'Keefe (23 HR), Zach DeLoach (22 HR) and Taylor Trammell (21 HR) have achieved the franchise-first.

BLISS-FUL MILESTONE: Rainiers middle INF Ryan Bliss has hit nine home runs and has stolen 20 bases over 45 games with the Rainiers, and has hit 22 homers and swiped 55 bags this season between Double-A Amarillo (12/30), Reno (1/5) and Tacoma. Bliss is only the fifth player since 1995 to record a 20 HR/50 SB season in MiLB (all levels), four of which have come since last season (three this year): Jonatan Clase ('23, Mariners, 20/79), Blake Dunn ('23, Reds, 23/54), Anthony Volpe ('22, Yankees, 21/50) and Andruw Jones ('95, Braves, 25/56). Bliss was the lone minor league prospect in Seattle's July 31 trade deadline deal with Arizona for RHP Paul Sewald (OF Dominic Canzone and INF Josh Rojas).

THE REAL DELO: Tacoma OF Zach DeLoach leads the Rainiers with 147 hits through the first 136 games of his Triple-A debut; he has the third-most hits in the PCL (54 XBH, T-7th). DeLoach's 247 total bases rank second in the league (30 doubles are sixth), and he's climbed to ninth in RBI with 86; DeLoach's 22 HR and 86 RBI are both new career-highs (14 HR & 73 RBI at Double-A Arkansas last season).

HUMMING ALONG: Tacoma super-utility man Cooper Hummel has hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games, batting .348 (31x89). Hummel has doubled 9x and hit five homers in this span, while playing first base, left field, and catching. His OPS is 1.049 (.431/.618) over his last 22 starts, with 11 walks, 16 runs scored and 19 RBI. Hummel is sporting the sixth-highest OBP in the PCL overall (.413), and is 10th in steals (26).

"R"UN IT BACK: Tacoma has the second-most stolen bases in the PCL with 208 (El Paso- 209), as Omaha leads all of Triple-A with 222. 208 SB is a new franchise record, after the Rainiers led Triple-A last season (by 13) with 205 steals.

SEVY TIME: Rainiers catcher Pedro Severino batted .362 in August (16 GP), and is batting .315 (35x111) over his last 30 games, dating to July 19. He has 14 extra-base hits in this span (eight doubles, six homers), with a .911 OPS (.361/.550) and 23 RBI. Severino has homered in four of his last 13 games played (grand slam 8/25 vs. LV).

ALLENS R GOOD ATHLETES : The Rainiers are 6-3 when lefty Logan S. Allen starts this season; he's 4-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 45.0 IP since joining Tacoma's rotation.

WE R BUYING TICKETS: Cheney Stadium has drawn 372,699 fans over the first 73 Rainiers games of the 2023 season (71 openings, 5,249 fans per game), and a franchise total attendance record is within reach this weekend; 378,518 fans patronized 72 Tacoma home games in 2011. The Rainiers most recently broke 375,000 fans in 2016, when the Pat Listach-managed club won a division title with an 81-62 record.

JAKE RHYMES WITH RAKE: Jake Scheiner is homering once every 4.13 games over the first 124 games of his Triple-A debut, has achieved the seventh 30-home run season in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960), and the first since Alex Liddi (30) for the 2011 Rainiers.

Scheiner has homered 18x during home games, and is threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season at Cheney Stadium (1971). Garrett, an OF for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season home run record, 43 (131 GP). Two home games remain.

MAYBE TAKE A PITCH: The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A in walks drawn *by 27* with 828 (5.59 BB/game); Reno is a distant second with 801 walks. Zach DeLoach (4th, 82 BB), Jake Scheiner (T-5th, 81 BB) and Cooper Hummel (T-5th, 81 BB) are all atop the Pacific Coast League free pass leaderboard.

RILED UP: Over 26.0 IP (25 G) since July 5, Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien is holding PCL hitters to a .165 average with 11 saves. O'Brien has struck out 44 batters during this span, walking only eight (15 H) for a WHIP of 0.88 dating to 7/5 (5 ER, 1.73 ERA). O'Brien's 15 saves - the first 15 of his career - are second-most in the PCL. His 51 appearances also rank second.

TRAM IS ON TIME: Rainiers OF Taylor Trammell drove in eight runs over six games last week at Oklahoma City, while homering twice and doubling twice (8-for-26, 3 BB, 6 runs scored).

