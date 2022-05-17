Isola Leads Surge to 11-9 Win

Wichita, KS- The Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Springfield Cardinals 11-9 in a wild come from behind game.

The Cardinals took an early lead at the top of the second off a Nick Dunn two-run bomb. They continued to pile up three more runs though the fifth.

Alex Isola hammered a grand slam home run in the fourth inning to tie the game at five. Isola had three hits and five RBI in the game.

Springfield rebuilt their lead with a 3-run RBI double by Pedro Pages in the sixth inning.

The Surge offense responded with a 6-run rally in the seventh inning, sending ten batters to the plate.

Kody Funderburk extended his record 3-0, while Steven Cruz is credited with the save. Funderburk worked 1.2 innings allowing only 2 hits, no runs and 2 strikeouts.

Notes: Matt Canterino allowed his first earned runs in five games... Alex Isola hit his fifth home run of the season... DaShawn Keirsey stole his eleventh base...The 17 hits is a season high for the Wind Surge.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge and Cardinals will resume play tomorrow (5/18). First pitch is set for 7:05. Louie Varland will start for the Surge against Edgar Escobar. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

