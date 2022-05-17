Sod Poodles, Taco Bell Announce New Partnership

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, are proud to announce that they have partnered with Taco Bell for Taco Tuesdays at all home Sod Poodles games throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. Along with being the presenting sponsor for all Tuesday home games the rest of the season, Taco Bell and the Sod Poodles have also partnered for a brand-new Double Dinger promotion.

When the Sod Poodles hit two or more home runs in any home or road game for the rest of the year, participating Taco Bell's in Amarillo and the surrounding West Texas communities will provide four (4) tacos for just $2 the following day from 4-6 p.m. The Sod Poodles will announce through social media on the days the Double Dinger promotion will be active.

"We are excited and proud to begin a partnership with the Sod Poodles this year," said Amy Shepek, Chief Branding Officer with Alvarado Restaurant Nation. "Our mission, We Deliver Delight, extends not only to our guests in our restaurant but also to our community, and what better way to do this than to partner with our local baseball team. As we build upon the relationship, we look forward to connecting with fans, and adding philanthropic initiatives with our local Boys and Girls Clubs."

The news of the new partnership will continue to provide fans in Amarillo wonderful fan experience while at HODGETOWN, or even from afar when the team is on the road.

