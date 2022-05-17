Naturals Surrender Five-Run Lead, Fall to Travelers in Extras

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Despite leading 5-0 halfway through the fifth and a brilliant start from Marcelo Martinez, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals went to extras with the Arkansas Travelers, falling in 10 innings, 7-6.

Martinez threw 4.0 scoreless innings for the Naturals, allowing just one batter to reach on a hit in the second, striking out five as well in his third start of the year with Northwest Arkansas.

The Naturals gave their starter early run support as well, with offensive contributions top to bottom in the lineup. All nine hitters in the starting lineup reached base at least once, with eight of the nine recording at least one hit. Five different players drove in runs, while five scored as well.

Seuly Matias singled home two runs in the first, then Michael Massey singled in a run in the second. In the fourth, Maikel Garcia doubled home a run and Robbie Glendinning doubled in one as well in the fifth.

As soon as the Naturals turned over to the bullpen, the Travelers began chipping away, with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to bring the score within one. The Naturals opened the seventh with four hits in a row, including an RBI single from Nate Eaton, but the Travelers tied it up in the bottom of the inning with a pair of runs, and the 6-6 score carried into extra innings.

Walter Pennington took a tough-luck loss, facing the minimum through 2.2 innings, getting two double plays with a pair of strikeouts as well. Despite the Travs loading the bases with no outs in the 10th, he got a third double play ball of the night to get the game an out away from the 11th, but Zach DeLoach walked off for Arkansas, on a single to right-center field and sending the Naturals to 0-3 in extra-inning games.

Massey was a bright spot in the loss, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Garcia and Matias also contributed two-hit efforts in the series opener.

Northwest Arkansas looks to return to .500 Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park, with left-hander Angel Zerpa headed to the mound for a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch.

