Ragans Earns Rangers Pitcher of the Month Honors

FRISCO, Texas - RoughRiders pitcher Cole Ragans took home hardware as the Texas Rangers Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Month for April, the Rangers announced on Tuesday.

In April, Ragans, a 2016 first-round selection by Texas, went 0-1 with a 2.13 ERA over his three starts. Over 12.2 innings, he struck out 17 and walked five while holding opponents to a .208 batting average.

The No. 30 prospect for the Rangers, Ragans missed 2018 through 2020 recovering from back-to-back Tommy John surgeries before returning in 2021. After starting the season with Hickory, he finished the year with the RoughRiders, going 3-1 with a 5.70 ERA in nine games (seven starts) in Frisco. As of May 17th, Ragans is 3-1 through six starts with the Riders with a 2.79 ERA.

