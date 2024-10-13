Isles in WildTown for a Thanksgiving Monday Funday BLACKOUT

October 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats are looking for their 4th straight win in the 'BLACKOUT' game versus the Charlottetown Islanders at 2pm on Monday. It's a 'FUNDAY MONDAY' for the kids, complete with bouncy castles & facepainting!

The Cats will carry some offensive momentum into Thanksgiving after a 9-3 outburst over the Phoenix on Saturday night. Gabe Smith and Alex Mercier each potted a pair, while winger Vincent Collard had a 4-point game. Jacob Steinman played his 7th game in a row, and boasts 5 wins, a 2.00 GAA and .932 save %.

Collard (2G, 7A) leads the Cats in scoring, followed closely by Julius Sumpf (3G, 5A). Four more Cats are also lighting it up early, with 6 points so far - Mercier (5G, 1A), Smith (4G, 2A), Vidicek (4G, 2A) and Loshing (3G, 3A).

The Islanders sit 9th out of 10 teams in the Eastern Conference with 3 wins in their first 9 games - but it's early and the standings are tight. They are led by Alexis Michaud (5G, 3A) with 8 points. Matthew Butler (4G, 3A)& Ross Campbell (0G, 7A) sit tied for 2nd with 7 points each.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 jackpot guarantee. Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

The Avenir Centre doors open at 1pm.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR MONDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is some brand new BLACKOUT apparel - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #55 MULLEN.

Simon Mullen will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

