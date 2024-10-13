Islanders Set to Challenge Red-Hot Wildcats

October 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders head to the Avenir Centre on Sunday afternoon to face off against the Moncton Wildcats in what promises to be a thrilling maritime matinee.

Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. as the Islanders look to build off a strong 4-2 victory over the Victoriaville Tigers.

In their last outing, the Isles showcased their offensive prowess and solid goaltending. F Will Shields #72 led the charge with a two-goal performance, while Captain D Marcus Kearsey #7 notched his first of the season.

The Isles' goaltending has been stellar of late, with both G Nicolas Ruccia #71 and G Donald Hickey #1 delivering impressive performances. Head Coach Jim Hulton is expected to give Hickey the start in Moncton, hoping for another strong showing between the pipes.

However, the last time these two teams met just a week ago, Moncton dominated Charlottetown in a convincing 4-1 victory at the Avenir Centre. The Wildcats controlled the pace of play, capitalizing on the Isles' mistakes while stifling their offensive opportunities. The Islanders will be looking for a much better performance this time around, with a focus on tightening up defensively and finding ways to solve Moncton's tough defense.

Moncton's offense has been firing on all cylinders, scoring 18 goals over their last three games while allowing only 5. During this hot streak, they defeated Acadie-Bathurst (5-1), Charlottetown (4-1), and Sherbrooke (9-3). Key players such as F Markus Vidicek, F Alex Mercier, and F Vincent Collard have been driving the attack and the Islanders' defense will need to step up to contain these dangerous forwards.

For the Isles, the game plan will revolve around bringing their physicality to the Wildcats early and often, while continuing to build on their recent power-play success. The Isles have shown they can compete with top teams and Sunday's game will be another test, as they look to snap Moncton's winning streak and start one of their own.

The Avenir Centre will be rocking as these two division rivals clash in what should be an intense Sunday afternoon battle. Will the Islanders build on their momentum from their win against Victoriaville, or will Moncton's red-hot offense prove too much to handle?

