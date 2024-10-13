Milner and Mooseheads Feast on Phoenix

October 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Mooseheads were hungry for a victory and Thanksgiving Sunday was the perfect time to get back in the win column as goalie Jack Milner made 31 saves in a 4-2 defeat of the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Halifax got goals from Braeden MacPhee, Jan Sprynar, Shawn Carrier and Liam Kilfoil while Milner provided stellar goaltending to snap a three-game losing skid and improve the record to 6-3-1-0.

Carrier's team-leading sixth goal of the season came in the second period and stood up as the game-winner, while Sprynar scored in his first game back this season following a lengthy lower-body injury. Carrier and Kilfoil had a goal and an assist each in the win while Eddy Doyle, Logan Crosby and Lou Levesque also added assists.

The Moose jumped out to a 3-nothing advantage in the second period but the Phoenix made it interesting with back-to-back goals from Hugo Primeau and Florent Houle before Kilfoil was able to seal the victory with an empty net goal from the centre line.

Antoine Fontaine sat out with a lower body injury after being hurt in Friday's overtime loss to the Titan while Brady Schultz continues to rehab his upper body injury and joined him in the press box. Caylen Blake and Justin Breton were healthy scratches.

Halifax will continue their homestand next weekend when Cape Breton visits on Saturday night at 7pm for 90's Night while Charlottetown will be the opponent next Sunday at 3pm at Scotiabank Centre as the team celebrates Hal's birthday. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.