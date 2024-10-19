Isles Fall to Chicoutimi in Overtime Thriller

October 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders put up a strong fight but ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in a fast-paced, physical contest on Saturday night at the Eastlink Centre.

The game started with a close call for the Islanders just 30-seconds in, as G Nicolas Ruccia made a key save during a scramble in front of the net.

A cross-checking penalty against Chicoutimi at 13:04 gave the Islanders their first powerplay opportunity, and they didn't waste it. F Will Shields (#72) opened the scoring seconds after the powerplay, assisted by D Anton Topilnyckyj (#77) and F Kyle Powers (#11). This put the Isles up 1-0 with 5-minutes to go in the period.

Just seconds later, the Islanders struck again. F Alexis Michaud (#47) doubled the lead, finishing off a play set up by F Brett Yuzik (#19) and F Brayden Stumpf (#17) after a heavy collision at centre ice.

Despite leading 2-0, Charlottetown couldn't keep Chicoutimi off the board. Top prospect and projected NHL 1st rounder, D Alex Huang netted a point shot to pull the Saguenéens within one with 1:30 left in the 1st. Cutting the Isles' lead to 2-1 as the period ended with Chicoutimi holding a 12-8 shot advantage.

The 2nd period saw more back-and-forth action. After a few early chances on both sides, Chicoutimi tied the game at 2-2 when Nathan Lecompte finished a cross-crease pass at 13:23.

However, the Islanders responded on the powerplay. F Matt Butler (#13) scored with 11:42 remaining to restore Charlottetown's lead at 3-2 after a brief review confirmed the goal was onside.

The Isles' momentum stalled when F Kyle Powers took a costly interference penalty in the offensive zone. Although Charlottetown managed to kill the penalty, Chicoutimi's Emmanuel Vermette found the back of the net just after the powerplay expired, tying the game 3-3 with a minute left in the period.

The third period was a tightly contested affair, with both teams trading chances but unable to find a winner in regulation. The Islanders killed off an early penalty thanks to strong defensive work by Michaud and key saves from Ruccia.

Despite applying pressure late in the game, Charlottetown couldn't break through as the period ended tied 3-3, with Chicoutimi holding a 30-26 edge in shots.

Overtime proved short-lived as Peteris Bulans scored the game-winner for the Saguenéens just 1:57 into the extra frame, securing a 4-3 victory for the visitors. Despite the loss, Shields was named the game's 2nd star for his goal and solid forechecking. While Chicoutimi's Alex Huang, who had a goal and an assist, earned the third star.

The Islanders will look to regroup quickly as they head to Halifax for a 3:00 p.m. showdown tomorrow afternoon against the Mooseheads.

