Eagles Stretch Win Streak to Four Games with Overtime Win in Halifax

October 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Jacob Newcombe's goal 42 seconds into overtime gave the Cape Breton Eagles a 3-2 victory in Halifax over the Mooseheads Saturday night. The result extends the Eagles winning streak to four games.

- Lucas Romeo and Romain Litalien, with the first goal of his QMJHL career, also scored for the Eagles.

- Jakob MIlota stopped 32 of 34 shots in the win, while Mathis Rousseau turned aside 27 of 29 shots in the loss.

- After two extra time games for the Eagles were decided in a shootout, it was the first time on the season the Eagles had a game decided in the overtime session.

The Eagles opened the scoring before the seven minute mark when an Ales Zielinski shot was redirected by Romeo past Rousseau. The Eagles had an opportunity to double up the lead not long after Jack Martin was given a penalty. But instead the Mooseheads would even the score as Liam Kilfoil finished a two on one pass from Shawn Carrier for a short handed marker.

Halifax outshot the Eagles 15-10 in the second stanza, but the game remained tied in the dying seconds of the middle frame. It was the visitors who pulled ahead though- a rebound from Émile Ricard became available in front of the goal, and Litalien was able to push it over the goal line with nine seconds to play in the period.

After a late goal for the Eagles in the second period,the Mooseheads would counter with an early goal in the third period- a big Jan Sprynar shot coming up the right wing 83 seconds into the period. For the first time in the game the Eagles outshot the Mooseheads, 10-8, but couldn't find a go ahead goal and the game headed to the extra time.

The Eagles started the extra session with the trio of Newcombe, Tomas Lavoie, and Joey Henneberry, and would finish with the same trio. Henneberry won the opening draw, and would win another key faceoff before the end of the only minute of the fourth period. The puck to found its way to Newcombe in the corner, who found a small space over Rousseau from a sharp angle to give the Eagles the victory.

The Eagles are next in action tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM against the Moncton Wildcats led by head coach Gardiner MacDougall and five NHL drafted players, including Calgary second round pick Etienne Morin and Bruins prospect Luke Johannason.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Liam Kilfoil (Halifax) short handed goal, 7 shots

2. Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton) Game winning goal, 4 shots

3. Mathis Rousseau (Halifax) 26 saves on 29 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Noah Larochelle, Carson Griffin, Aiden McCullough

Scratches For Halifax: Brady Schultz (injury), Antoine Fontaine (injury), Cade Moser, Amelio Santini

