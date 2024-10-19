Eagles Look to Extend Winning Streak Tonight in Halifax

October 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles will look to extend a winning streak to four games as they take on the Halifax Mooseheads tonight in the provincial capital.

The Mooseheads topped the Eagles in Cape Breton's home opener on September 27th, but the Eagles are hopeful they are a different team since that night. The Eagles are coming off a 3-0 road trip with many impressive performances. Tomas Lavoie has been electrifying since returning from Utah training camp, notching 11 points in six games. Nashville prospect Jakub Milota went 3-0 on the road trip in goal, while Cole Burbidge reeled off a five point night in last Saturday's win over Val-d'Or. Newcomer Joey Henneberry had a monster road trip- scoring a hat trick in his debut, scoring in a shootout against Rouyn-Noranda and then notching two assists against Val-d'Or.

For Halfiax, off-season acquisition Shawn Carrier has had the offensive breakthrough they were looking for, with 12 points in ten games. In goal, Mathis Rousseau has been one of the busiest goaltenders in the league, playing in eight of Halifax's games while posting a 5-3 victory with an impressive .923 save percentage.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Television coverage: Eastlink

Web coverage: https://tinyurl.com/2p7sr7u7

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31271/

CAPE BRETON HALIFAX

3-5-0-1 RECORD 6-3-1-0

3-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-1-0

25GF/35GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 31GF/25GA

0-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Saturday, Cape Breton 8 @ Val-d'Or 4 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Sherbrooke 2 @ Halifax 4

Tomas Lavoie (11 points in 6 games) LEADING SCORER Shawn Carrier (12 points in 10 games)

15th, 17.6% POWER PLAY 11th, 21.4%

15th, 68.2% PENALTY KILL 1st, 90.3%

Angelo Fullerton, Brayden Schmitt INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Brady Schultz, Antoine Fontaine

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

