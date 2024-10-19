Eagles Spoil 90's Night with OT Win over the Moose

October 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Nostalgia was in the air at Scotiabank Centre on Saturday night where the Mooseheads held their annual 90's Night tradition with 8,268 enthusiastic fans in the building.

Unfortunately for the home squad, it was Jacob Newcombe who spoiled the party with an overtime goal just 42 seconds into the extra period to give the visiting Cape Breton Eagles a 3-2 victory.

Halifax had forced overtime with a third period goal from forward Jan Sprynar who wired a hard shot by goalie Jakub Milota at the 1:23 mark. Braeden MacPhee and Eddy Doyle picked up assists on the tally. That pulled the Moose even for the second time in the contest. Cape Breton had opened the scoring in the game with a first period goal by Lucas Romeo. Liam Kilfoil tied the game less than two minutes later on a pretty shorthanded give-and-go with Shawn Carrier to make it 1-1. 16-year-old rookie Roman Litalien put the Eagles back in front with his first career goal in the dying seconds of the middle stanza.

The win is the fourth consecutive for Cape Breton to improve to 4-5-0-1 on the season. Despite the loss, the Mooseheads have earned points in three straight games and sit at 6-3-2-0 through 11 games. Mathis Rousseau made several big stops and ended the night with 26 saves while Milota got the win with 32 saves.

The Herd will get right back on the ice on Sunday afternoon at 3pm when the team celebrates Hal's Birthday at Scotiabank Centre against the Charlottetown Islanders. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.